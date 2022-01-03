The Real Reason Bobby Bones Isn't Returning To American Idol

During a recent Instagram Q&A ahead of the new year, radio host and "American Idol" mentor Bobby Bones opened up to fans about his recent career moves. After revealing he was spending some time in Costa Rica, many were curious about the mysterious reasons behind it. Bones eventually shared that he wouldn't be returning to "Idol" after signing a contract for a new show, with a network other than ABC.

"As soon as I can say, I will. The network hasn't even announced the show yet. So I'm going to chill for a bit. But it's a really good show," he explained. "And some of you noticed, I'm not in the 'Idol' promos this season. My contract [with] my new network won't let me do another show right now. Love 'Idol,' BTW. It was a great four years."

However, eagle-eyed fans on Reddit appear to have possibly cracked the mystery, after a TMZ article from December discusses CBS creating a new show like "Survivor" — but with celebrities; one Twitter user claimed the show is filming in Panama, a short flight from Costa Rica. It is unclear if Bones will be a host or contestant, while other names included on the possible cast list include "RHONY" star Eboni K. Williams and Jodie Sweetin from "Full House," per TMZ.