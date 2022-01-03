Where Did Keanu Reeves Donate His Matrix Earnings?

Hollywood stars aren't necessarily known for being overly personable, but the internet's boyfriend Keanu Reeves is all about defying expectations. This loveable star, whose "you're breathtaking" moment is still constantly referenced by longtime fans, continues to woo us time and time again. In the nearly 40 years he's been gracing us with his presence, the role that most fans know him for is undoubtedly that of Neo from 1999's "The Matrix" which he has reprised four times so far.

Neo is a character that, in Reeves' eyes, is vulnerable. In that vulnerability, Reeves embraces his passion in portraying complicated characters. "I love suffering in characters and in stories — it's really fun to play," he told Yahoo. "I think it's something we can all relate to: taking on and trying to change one's circumstances in a positive way."

Seemingly in the name of changing things for the better, Reeves made a powerful decision in 1999 to donate a whopping 70% of his hefty "Matrix" salary to a good cause.