Where Did Keanu Reeves Donate His Matrix Earnings?
Hollywood stars aren't necessarily known for being overly personable, but the internet's boyfriend Keanu Reeves is all about defying expectations. This loveable star, whose "you're breathtaking" moment is still constantly referenced by longtime fans, continues to woo us time and time again. In the nearly 40 years he's been gracing us with his presence, the role that most fans know him for is undoubtedly that of Neo from 1999's "The Matrix" which he has reprised four times so far.
Neo is a character that, in Reeves' eyes, is vulnerable. In that vulnerability, Reeves embraces his passion in portraying complicated characters. "I love suffering in characters and in stories — it's really fun to play," he told Yahoo. "I think it's something we can all relate to: taking on and trying to change one's circumstances in a positive way."
Seemingly in the name of changing things for the better, Reeves made a powerful decision in 1999 to donate a whopping 70% of his hefty "Matrix" salary to a good cause.
Keanu Reeves' donation was to honor his sister
As the world was being introduced to Neo for the first time, Keanu Reeves' Hollywood star was rising — and at a meteoric rate. So, too, was his net worth. He was paid $10 million upfront for his role in "The Matrix" and went on to earn $35 million in total after the film's massive success, per the Daily Mail. However, he didn't hang on to that fortune for long.
Inspired by his sister Kim who, in 1991, was diagnosed with leukemia, he donated 70% of his salary from the original "Matrix" film to leukemia research, according to LadBible. Reeves was Kim's caretaker for a while, which led to the delay of the "Matrix" sequels, but after a decade-long battle, she went into remission.
Reeves is known for having a philanthropic heart. He even created a charity to support both adults and children living with cancer, although he hasn't talked about it much because he reportedly doesn't want the charity to be wrapped up in his celebrity. "I've made a lot of money but I want to enjoy life and not stress myself building my bank account," he told Hollywood.com in 2006. "I give lots away and live simply, mostly out of a suitcase in hotels. We all know that good health is much more important."