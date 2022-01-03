The Controversy Involving AOC And Billy Porter Explained
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is coming under fire from Republicans after a trip to the Sunshine State. For years, the outspoken "Squad" leader has been the target of the right-wing with her ambitious policy proposals, such as the Green New Deal, along with her penchant for social justice. And since the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, AOC has been an ardent supporter of vaccines and masks.
In fact, in July 2021, AOC even highlighted the economic disparity that comes along with vaccine rollouts. "One thing that is extremely concerning is that if only the wealthy are being vaccinated, then the majority of the population in the world is not being vaccinated," she told Democracy Now, adding that "if that is the case, then we are not — we are not protecting ourselves from the virus, and we, frankly, are setting up the virus and COVID for being around for generations, if we continue at this pace."
Now, with Omicron cases on the rise, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez finds herself backed into a corner by Republicans after an apparent Florida faux-pas.
AOC was seen maskless at a crowded Miami bar with Billy Porter
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has landed herself in hot water with Republicans after being spotted maskless in a crowded area, despite being pro-mask and pro-vaccine. Taking a trip to Florida — a state run by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis — the congresswoman known as AOC received harsh criticism from the right-wing after not wearing a mask in a crowded Miami bar alongside actor Billy Porter. The two reportedly attended a drag brunch.
Former Donald Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes took to Twitter to share a separate image of AOC dining without a mask, while lambasting the politician and her significant other. "1. If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn't be frolicking in free FL," Cortes tweeted, adding that, "2. Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals."
AOC swiftly responded, tweeting, "If Republicans are mad they can't date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend's feet" and called Republicans "creepy weirdos." She also called out "the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general." Their verbal joust comes as COVID-19 cases are up 948% in Florida, per The Guardian.