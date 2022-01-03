The Tragic Story Of Kim Cattrall's Brother's Death

Fans of Kim Cattrall are in a flurry of activity, commenting and musing over her legacy, long-running feuds, and fresh takes on "And Just Like That," the "Sex and the City" reboot that's lacking Cattrall's Samantha Jones. The actor, however, has been fairly quiet when it comes to reacting to the new show or the latest details in the Chris Noth scandal. Instead, Cattrall took to Instagram on Sunday with a more personal note to wish a happy birthday to her late brother, Chris Cattrall.

Her younger brother was reported missing in early 2018, with Kim using Instagram as a way to spread the word, sharing a photo and asking for help finding him. She explained that his disappearance was out of character, as he left behind his phone, wallet, and keys, with his front door unlocked, via The Sun. Shortly after her posting her request, however, authorities were able to locate his body and confirm his death by suicide.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," she wrote in a follow-up post. "At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."