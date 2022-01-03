The Tragic Story Of Kim Cattrall's Brother's Death
Fans of Kim Cattrall are in a flurry of activity, commenting and musing over her legacy, long-running feuds, and fresh takes on "And Just Like That," the "Sex and the City" reboot that's lacking Cattrall's Samantha Jones. The actor, however, has been fairly quiet when it comes to reacting to the new show or the latest details in the Chris Noth scandal. Instead, Cattrall took to Instagram on Sunday with a more personal note to wish a happy birthday to her late brother, Chris Cattrall.
Her younger brother was reported missing in early 2018, with Kim using Instagram as a way to spread the word, sharing a photo and asking for help finding him. She explained that his disappearance was out of character, as he left behind his phone, wallet, and keys, with his front door unlocked, via The Sun. Shortly after her posting her request, however, authorities were able to locate his body and confirm his death by suicide.
"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," she wrote in a follow-up post. "At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."
Kim Cattrall pays tribute to her late brother
Since her brother's death, Kim Cattrall has opened up about her grief. She spoke with Daily Mail in 2019 about the initial shock of it all. "No one can prepare you," she explained. "He was suffering from depression but depression is a curious thing and it can be impossible to detect if someone does not want you to know." Chris Cattrall's death, as well as the death of their father to Alzheimer's Disease in 2012, has inspired Cattrall to speak more on loss and appreciating relationships. "I've lost two family members and I think what it teaches me, I'm not there yet, but to really enjoy what you do, your family, your friends, to really appreciate ... when I say goodbye to somebody I'm not going to see for awhile," she shared, per People.
The throwback photo posted of the siblings is a casual moment, offering an intimate glimpse into Kim's meaningful relationship with Chris. The post's caption reads, "Today would have been my baby brother Chris's 59th b'day. Happy Birthday, sweet 'Topher'. We miss you today and everyday. RIPx #suicideprevention."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).