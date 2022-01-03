How Does Kim Cattrall Really Feel About The Chris Noth Scandal?

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis joined forced once more to bring "Sex and the City" back to life with a reboot that has been getting mixed reviews thus far. The ladies are without their longtime co-star, Kim Cattrall, however, who decided to close that chapter of her life. Her character, Samantha Jones, has been mentioned on "And Just Like That," but her storyline has her working overseas — and keeping her distance from Carrie Bradshaw and co. But why didn't Cattrall want to join the reboot? Evidently, she didn't get along with the other women off camera. "We've never been friends. We've been colleagues, and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be, because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal," Cattrall told Piers Morgan during an interview back in 2017, according to BBC News.

Just a couple of weeks in to the first season of the reboot, Chris Noth was hit with a scandal after a few women came forward and accused him of sexual assault. The Hollywood Reporter published an expose about the actor, who had reprised his role as John "Big" Preston, but was killed off in the first episode, and he has since lost several gigs, including his role on "The Equalizer," according to Deadline. Parker, Nixon, and Davis released on joint statement on the shocking allegations, but Cattrall, who worked alongside Noth for several years, has been radio silent. So, how does she really feel about the allegations?