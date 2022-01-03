How Does Kim Cattrall Really Feel About The Chris Noth Scandal?
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis joined forced once more to bring "Sex and the City" back to life with a reboot that has been getting mixed reviews thus far. The ladies are without their longtime co-star, Kim Cattrall, however, who decided to close that chapter of her life. Her character, Samantha Jones, has been mentioned on "And Just Like That," but her storyline has her working overseas — and keeping her distance from Carrie Bradshaw and co. But why didn't Cattrall want to join the reboot? Evidently, she didn't get along with the other women off camera. "We've never been friends. We've been colleagues, and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be, because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal," Cattrall told Piers Morgan during an interview back in 2017, according to BBC News.
Just a couple of weeks in to the first season of the reboot, Chris Noth was hit with a scandal after a few women came forward and accused him of sexual assault. The Hollywood Reporter published an expose about the actor, who had reprised his role as John "Big" Preston, but was killed off in the first episode, and he has since lost several gigs, including his role on "The Equalizer," according to Deadline. Parker, Nixon, and Davis released on joint statement on the shocking allegations, but Cattrall, who worked alongside Noth for several years, has been radio silent. So, how does she really feel about the allegations?
Kim Cattrall is said to be enjoying a 'drama-free' life
Shortly after Chris Noth was accused of being inappropriate by multiple women, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis, released a statement. "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," the statement read, according to Elle. Cattrall has chosen not to release a statement, and a source told Us Weekly that she's not planning to.
"Kim isn't going to speak out about the Chris Noth allegations," a source told Us Weekly. "She isn't even going to talk about not being part of 'And Just Like That,'" the insider continued, adding that Cattrall "is happier where she is in life now," and living a "drama-free" life.
Cattrall is doing alright for herself, regardless of her decision to leave "Sex and the City" behind. According to her IMDb page, she finished filming the television show "How I Met Your Father," which is set to air in 2022, and she's currently working on the film "About My Father."