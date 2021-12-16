Chris Noth Reacts To The Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

On the heels of the "And Just Like That" premiere on HBO Max, actor Chris Noth is suddenly making headlines for something that doesn't have to do with Peloton. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Noth has been accused of sexual assault. Two women have come forward with claims against Noth, one that allegedly occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and the other in New York in 2015. The two women, identified by pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, reportedly approached the outlet separately, both making the bold claims against Noth. Seeing Noth reprise his role as John James Preston a.k.a. Mr. Big inspired the women to come forward. "For so many years, I buried it," one of the women told THR. However, she said that she wanted to go public to show the world "who he is."

Noth's decision to join the "Sex and the City" reboot wasn't an instant yes. "It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn't really feel I had anything to offer in that role again. It kind of felt like I had done it," Noth told Yahoo! Finance. Rumors that Big would die in the first season of "And Just Like That" began running wild fairly early on, and while the cast and crew did their part to thwart those rumors, Big did indeed die — in the very first episode. Noth has been getting an incredible amount of attention because of the heartbreaking scene — but most people are shocked by these new allegations, which Noth has responded to.