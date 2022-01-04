Vicki Gunvalson Just Dressed Down Her Ex-Fiance Steve Lodge With These Two Words
2022 is starting off with a bang!
Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson got the surprise of a lifetime when her former fiancé, Steve Lodge, revealed at the top of 2022 that he was engaged to a woman by the name of Janis Carlson. "We are completely head over heels in love and can't wait to be husband and wife. Janis is a beautiful person, inside and out," Steve told Us Weekly on January 3. "We have incredible chemistry, we're very compatible, emotionally connected, and have mutual respect for each other. We are equally yoked and look forward to happiness," he continued. Per People, the lovebirds are set to wed in April 2022. "We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love," Steve gushed.
Vicki, however, was not "very excited, incredibly happy, and totally in love" with the engagement news and in true OG of the OC fashion, she's not mincing any words...
Vicki Gunvalson called ex-fiance Steve Lodge a 'fame whore'
Vicki "Whoop it Up" Gunvalson used only two words to describe her ex-fiancé Steve Lodge after learning that he was newly betrothed a mere three months after they officially split — and buckle up folks because they're not pretty! "He's a fame whore and is all about staying relevant," Vicki told Us Weekly on January 3. Vicki added that she is in "no rush to start dating" at this time. "I've gone out with some friends, but have no desire to do what he's doing. Marriage is a sacred thing," she maintained. But she didn't stop there. Vicki also took to Page Six to echo the same sentiments. "I really don't want to give him any more publicity," she said when asked about Steve's new engagement. "He's a fame whore." YIKES.
"Real Housewives" wrangler and "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen also weighed in on the matter with a supportive tweet to the former Housewife."If @vgunvalson doesn't find a GREAT guy this year, it won't be a good year. She deserves it. #FullLoveTankForVG," Cohen tweeted.
Here's to hoping it's only onward and upward for Vicki in 2022!