Vicki Gunvalson Just Dressed Down Her Ex-Fiance Steve Lodge With These Two Words

Vicki "Whoop it Up" Gunvalson used only two words to describe her ex-fiancé Steve Lodge after learning that he was newly betrothed a mere three months after they officially split — and buckle up folks because they're not pretty! "He's a fame whore and is all about staying relevant," Vicki told Us Weekly on January 3. Vicki added that she is in "no rush to start dating" at this time. "I've gone out with some friends, but have no desire to do what he's doing. Marriage is a sacred thing," she maintained. But she didn't stop there. Vicki also took to Page Six to echo the same sentiments. "I really don't want to give him any more publicity," she said when asked about Steve's new engagement. "He's a fame whore." YIKES.

"Real Housewives" wrangler and "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen also weighed in on the matter with a supportive tweet to the former Housewife."If @vgunvalson doesn't find a GREAT guy this year, it won't be a good year. She deserves it. #FullLoveTankForVG," Cohen tweeted.

Here's to hoping it's only onward and upward for Vicki in 2022!