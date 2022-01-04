Chrissy Teigen's New Photo Has Fans Comparing Her To This Reality Star

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to head-turning transformations. The model recently opened up about the cosmetic procedures she's had done and showed her Instagram followers her results. "I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," she said in the video, pointing to the lower half of her cheek. "Since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results and I like it."

Teigen is known for keeping it real, and talking about her appearance is no exception. In a 2017 interview with Byrdie, Teigen admitted most of her famous looks are artificial. "Everything about me is fake except my cheeks," she said at the time (via Entertainment Tonight). While others may think the subject is taboo, the "Cravings" author isn't ashamed of her plastic surgery choices. "I'm not shy talking about that sort of thing," Teigen adds. "I have no regrets."

Teigen recently made another drastic change to her looks with an interesting surgery. "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery," she explained of the procedure, which she said involved transplanting "hairs from the back of your head," per Page Six Style. Teigen has been showing off her results on social media, but her latest Instagram post has fans doing a double take between her and another star.