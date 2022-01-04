Chrissy Teigen's New Photo Has Fans Comparing Her To This Reality Star
Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to head-turning transformations. The model recently opened up about the cosmetic procedures she's had done and showed her Instagram followers her results. "I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," she said in the video, pointing to the lower half of her cheek. "Since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results and I like it."
Teigen is known for keeping it real, and talking about her appearance is no exception. In a 2017 interview with Byrdie, Teigen admitted most of her famous looks are artificial. "Everything about me is fake except my cheeks," she said at the time (via Entertainment Tonight). While others may think the subject is taboo, the "Cravings" author isn't ashamed of her plastic surgery choices. "I'm not shy talking about that sort of thing," Teigen adds. "I have no regrets."
Teigen recently made another drastic change to her looks with an interesting surgery. "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery," she explained of the procedure, which she said involved transplanting "hairs from the back of your head," per Page Six Style. Teigen has been showing off her results on social media, but her latest Instagram post has fans doing a double take between her and another star.
Fans think Chrissy Teigen is twinning with Khloé Kardashian
A new Instagram photo from Chrissy Teigen has fans saying she looks just like Khloé Kardashian. In the shot, Teigen shows off a sleek haircut, blond highlights, and super glammed up appearance, resembling that of Kardashian. "Anyone else thought she was khloe at first glance?" one user commented. "It's giving Khloe Kardashian," shared another. "Is this the Khloe Kardashian filter?" a third commenter wrote.
Kardashian, who has not yet liked or commented on Teigen's post, has both joked and been open about the online criticism she's received from her own changing looks. In 2020, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted a selfie in which many fans didn't recognize her. Kardashian clapped back at the comments, saying she looks different because of "my weekly face transplant clearly" (via BuzzFeed). The hate on her appearance has weighed on Kardashian, who opened up on "KUWTK" about how the comments made her feel. "My soul is at a breaking point in regards to the public thinking they're allowed to talk about my weight, my face, my personal life," she said (via the Mirror). "I've always been incredibly open with this show and my life, but I just don't think I have it in me anymore."