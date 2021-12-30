Chrissy Teigen Shows Off The Results Of Her Brow Hair Transplant

Chrissy Teigen is infamously honest, often using social media to share personal details about her life. That personality trait arguably reached its peak in October 2020, when Teigen drew both ire and praise for uploading heartbreaking photos of herself during her miscarriage to Instagram, including one in which she and her husband, John Legend, cradled their deceased baby, Jack. While many decried her post as a desperate attempt to draw attention to herself, others viewed her honesty as an important step in helping end the taboo around the subject, as the Independent argued. For better or worse, Teigen's fans have come to expect to know every details of her life, which includes being open about procedures many celebrities opt to keep private, like cosmetic surgery.

In September, Teigen took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she had undergone surgery to remove fat from her cheekbones. "I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," Teigen said in the video (via Entertainment Tonight), referring to the Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond. Because Teigen quit alcohol, the results were even more pronounced, the model explained. "I'm really seeing the results, and I like it," she added.

This was far from the first time Teigen opened up about the changes she's made to her appearance. In 2019, she joked in an interview that her face was all fake, except her cheeks (via Entertainment Tonight). Now, Teigen is opening up about yet another procedure she had done to her face — this time involving hair transplant.