The One Thing Cher Will Never Allow Herself To Do
When Cher got her start in the music industry of the early 1960s, she wasn't front and center right away. Although she has since come to be known for her iconic looks and performances, Cher originally began as a backup singer for various bands including The Ronettes, appearing on their iconic song "Be My Baby," per The Guardian. However, once she conquered her stage fright, by performing with her former husband Sonny Bono, she set herself on a track to become a solo star.
Cher's fashionable looks play just as much a part in her legacy as her musical and film roles have, with her maintaining the same glamour she has had for decades. The singer opened up about her style to CR Fashion Book in 2020. "I did so much dressing up when I was young that at a certain point you just can't keep it up," she reflected. "You can't be who you were. I can come as close as I can, but even I cannot be who I was. Now, I'm just me."
As a performer, Cher has achieved quite a lot within her lifetime. Now, in her most recent makeup campaign, she is opening up about the one thing she will never let herself do.
Cher will never let her hair be gray
Much of Cher's style throughout the years as a singer has incorporated her hair — whether her long dark hair is straight or curled, it has always made a statement. Now, as the face of M.A.C Cosmetics' new campaign "Challenge Accepted" with fellow musician Saweetie, Cher has revealed the thing she'll never do when it comes to her looks: letting her hair fade to a natural gray.
"[Going gray] is fine for other girls. I'm just not doing it!" Cher told People. "It's all about having fun. I just think that people who worry about the way someone puts on their makeup should get a life."
Cher's most recent opinion tracks with some of her previous statements. Back in 2020, Cher also shared with The Guardian her thoughts on aging. "What, I'm going to say I like it? No, I don't," she said. "Any woman who is honest will say it's not as much fun. When I was working on the road we used to work two shows a night and then go out dancing all night long. It's like we've got to rest because you've got another night."