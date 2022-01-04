The One Thing Cher Will Never Allow Herself To Do

When Cher got her start in the music industry of the early 1960s, she wasn't front and center right away. Although she has since come to be known for her iconic looks and performances, Cher originally began as a backup singer for various bands including The Ronettes, appearing on their iconic song "Be My Baby," per The Guardian. However, once she conquered her stage fright, by performing with her former husband Sonny Bono, she set herself on a track to become a solo star.

Cher's fashionable looks play just as much a part in her legacy as her musical and film roles have, with her maintaining the same glamour she has had for decades. The singer opened up about her style to CR Fashion Book in 2020. "I did so much dressing up when I was young that at a certain point you just can't keep it up," she reflected. "You can't be who you were. I can come as close as I can, but even I cannot be who I was. Now, I'm just me."

As a performer, Cher has achieved quite a lot within her lifetime. Now, in her most recent makeup campaign, she is opening up about the one thing she will never let herself do.