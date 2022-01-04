How Lamar Odom Really Feels About His Taraji P. Henson Interview Going Viral Again
Retired professional athlete Lamar Odom made headlines in December 2021 when he declared he was "free" on his Instagram Story. "Today, I am free. Drug free. Marijuana free. Relationship free. I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family. I am focused on my faith. My growth. My brand. I am a legend. I own that. I am a recovering addict. I own that too," he penned in the post (via Us Weekly). Alas, there's still one thing he's not yet free from — negative publicity.
Lamar Odom made headlines in 2019 when he participated in an interview with TV One's Uncensored and confessed that his relationship with actor Taraji P. Henson ultimately ended because of reality star Khloe Kardashian. "I met Taraji at [an] HBO party. I met her and we hit it off right away," Lamar recalled. "And I just wish I would've done things differently with her. She was a little older than me. But I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman," he continued. But as for the breakup? "Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk. I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian," he divulged.
But now that old clip has started trending again in 2022 and it's got Lamar feeling some type of way...
Lamar Odom compared social media to 'the most lethal drug'
Lamar Odom is ready to leave the past in the past in 2022.
"I see the tabloids are clout chasing to gain followers, its 2022 cut the games!" the former basketball player posted on his Instagram feed in response to the viral video trending two years later. "WHY is an interview from 2019 being shown and played? Where are my royalties since it seems as if I am in syndication. @tarajiphenson nothing but love for you always. Lets not feed the masses," he continued in the post's caption. "Social media is worse than the most lethal drug, we have become addicted to fake news, gossip, lies. We make negativity and violence trending topics, double edged sword," he added. "Im going to continue to choose the high road, if you know me you know."
While Taraji P. Henson remained notably mum on the post, other Instagram users did speak up. "Cut the games or cut the CHECK!" one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another applauded Lamar for keeping his head up. "Stay strong. Jealous people are weak! You are amazing and keep using your testimony!" the fan penned.