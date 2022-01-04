How Lamar Odom Really Feels About His Taraji P. Henson Interview Going Viral Again

Retired professional athlete Lamar Odom made headlines in December 2021 when he declared he was "free" on his Instagram Story. "Today, I am free. Drug free. Marijuana free. Relationship free. I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family. I am focused on my faith. My growth. My brand. I am a legend. I own that. I am a recovering addict. I own that too," he penned in the post (via Us Weekly). Alas, there's still one thing he's not yet free from — negative publicity.

Lamar Odom made headlines in 2019 when he participated in an interview with TV One's Uncensored and confessed that his relationship with actor Taraji P. Henson ultimately ended because of reality star Khloe Kardashian. "I met Taraji at [an] HBO party. I met her and we hit it off right away," Lamar recalled. "And I just wish I would've done things differently with her. She was a little older than me. But I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman," he continued. But as for the breakup? "Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk. I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian," he divulged.

But now that old clip has started trending again in 2022 and it's got Lamar feeling some type of way...