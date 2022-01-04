J.K. Rowling Takes Another Huge Blow

Four days in and 2022 is already off to a rough start for "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling. Rowling's once stellar reputation has been in a tailspin since 2020 when her tweets about trans people caused an uproar. The trouble began when Rowling shared an article titled "Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate," and captioned the post: "'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

After receiving some heavy criticism for the tweet, Rowling doubled down. "If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased," she wrote. "I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth." Before long, celebrities who had worked with Rowling in the past, including "Harry Potter" stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, came out against her, posting their own statements in support of the trans community, per Glamour. Rowling was also noticeably left out of the 2021 Harry Potter reunion special by HBO, per the Daily Beast, appearing only in archival footage from 2019.

Now, a little over a year later Rowling is facing yet another blow, as an art school in the UK has turned against her as well.