Daniel Radcliffe Confirms What We Suspected All Along About His Time On The Harry Potter Set
"Harry Potter" fans can't wait to see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson reunite for the franchise 20th anniversary special on HBO on New Year's Day. The one-time special will feature sit-downs with the three leads, as well as many other fan-favorite actors across the series' eight films, according to Glamour. The streaming event has been a long time coming for fans of The Wizarding World, who have called on the cast to reunite for years.
Actor Evanna Lynch, who portrays Luna Lovegood, predicted in 2021 that a large-scale reunion for fans could only be pulled off by the original "Harry Potter" production company. "For reunions, it's hard because everyone lives in different parts of the world now," Lynch told Us Weekly. "There's a few of them in L.A. and then a good lot of us in London... So there's like mini reunions, but I think it would take a Warner Bros. operation to get everyone together."
The highly-anticipated large-scale reunion promises to give an inside look at the production years later. In a sneak peek of the upcoming special, Radcliffe confirmed what fans suspected all along about his time on the HP set as a young man.
Daniel Radcliffe had his first kiss on the 'Harry Potter' set
Daniel Radcliffe revealed that his fondest childhood memories happened on the Harry Potter set — including his first brushes with romance. In preview clips published by the Daily Mail, Radcliffe and his co-stars reminisce about growing up behind the scenes at Hogwarts.
"Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to [Warner Bros Studios, Leavesden]," Radcliffe recalls in the clip. "My first kiss is connected to someone here, my first girlfriends were here... everything I can think of is that related right now." Radcliffe said he will always be happy to speak about his formative years in the "Harry Potter" franchise. "I think people expect me not to want to talk about it," he said. "But that's like somebody never talking about their childhood or teenage years."
Interestingly, Radcliffe told The Daily Post in 2007 his first-ever smooch didn't take place on the "Harry Potter" set when discussing his character's first onscreen kiss in "The Order Of The Phoenix," the fifth movie in the series. "Certainly for me, my first kiss is a moment that has stayed very fresh in my mind so it wasn't particularly difficult," Radcliffe said at the time. "I was 14 when I had my own first kiss and, no, it wasn't on the Harry Potter set." He added, joking, "I don't think that mixing business with pleasure is a good idea...is it?" Perhaps Radcliffe was playing coy years ago.