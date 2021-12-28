Daniel Radcliffe Confirms What We Suspected All Along About His Time On The Harry Potter Set

"Harry Potter" fans can't wait to see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson reunite for the franchise 20th anniversary special on HBO on New Year's Day. The one-time special will feature sit-downs with the three leads, as well as many other fan-favorite actors across the series' eight films, according to Glamour. The streaming event has been a long time coming for fans of The Wizarding World, who have called on the cast to reunite for years.

Actor Evanna Lynch, who portrays Luna Lovegood, predicted in 2021 that a large-scale reunion for fans could only be pulled off by the original "Harry Potter" production company. "For reunions, it's hard because everyone lives in different parts of the world now," Lynch told Us Weekly. "There's a few of them in L.A. and then a good lot of us in London... So there's like mini reunions, but I think it would take a Warner Bros. operation to get everyone together."

The highly-anticipated large-scale reunion promises to give an inside look at the production years later. In a sneak peek of the upcoming special, Radcliffe confirmed what fans suspected all along about his time on the HP set as a young man.