40% Of People Are Happy This Today Show Anchor Is Off The Show

According to a survey of 609 people conducted by Nicki Swift, 40% of those polled said that they are happy that Matt Lauer is no longer on the "Today" show. As many viewers can recall, Lauer's life as he knew it was over after he was let go for inappropriate sexual behavior towards another NBC colleague back in 2017. In a statement, NBC News Chairman Any Lack said he "received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer." He added, "It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment."

While Lauer topped the survey, his former co-host Katie Couric came in second place, with 23% of viewers feeling quite happy that she's no longer on their small screens every morning. That shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, seeing how Couric's behavior has been deemed controversial many times in the past. Many of her former colleagues have opened up about her "cruelty" in which she seemed to throw everyone under the bus in her book. "No one can understand why Katie did this," a former colleague told the New York Post. "She's ruining her legacy." But there are also other people viewers are relieved not to see on the "Today" show anymore either.