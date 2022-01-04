How Is Betty White Being Honored By Her Hometown?
Oak Park, Illinois is going the extra mile and creating a special day in honor of their hometown gal, Betty White. Her death on New Year's Eve, coming just a few short weeks before her 100th birthday, has brought together a fanbase including — Oak Park — in mourning, revisiting her work on "Golden Girls," "Hot in Cleveland," and her countless appearances on sketch comedy programs, game shows, and talk shows over the decades.
News of the commemoration came on the heels of the star's agent, Jeff Witjas, confirming to People White died of natural causes. Witjas said about the loss of his dear friend, "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."
In addition to the honor from Oak Park, a 100th birthday documentary set for release on January 17 will still go on as planned, according to producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein. They told Entertainment Tonight the doc "will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life." And speaking of celebrating the actor's life, her hometown has something very special in the works.
Betty White's hometown has planned a day of fun
The celebration on January 17 is only getting bigger with the announcement of Betty White's hometown, Oak Park, Illinois, recognizing the date as Betty White Day, according to TMZ. White was born in Oak Park but moved with her family to California at a very young age in search of a better life during the Great Depression, according to Rolling Stone. Despite this technicality, she visited the town to see relatives and always spoke highly of the area. It is no wonder that locals have urged some kind of way to honor their favorite celebrity since her death.
Vicki Scaman, president of the Village of Oak Park, told TMZ that there will be a memorial for the "Golden Girls" star a few days before the birthday festivities, where an official proclamation for Betty White Day will be read. The community of small businesses will have Betty White specials for customers and you can even eat one of her favorite meals at Mickey's Restaurant. This classic meal is simply a hot dog, fries, and a diet coke. The lady knew what she liked and that's what so many loved about her.
In addition to a giant birthday cake and various cutouts of White decorating the downtown area, there will also be a Betty White mural contest. It is exciting to think of all the endless possibilities for murals in the comedian's honor and we look forward to seeing the winning creation.