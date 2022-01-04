How Is Betty White Being Honored By Her Hometown?

Oak Park, Illinois is going the extra mile and creating a special day in honor of their hometown gal, Betty White. Her death on New Year's Eve, coming just a few short weeks before her 100th birthday, has brought together a fanbase including — Oak Park — in mourning, revisiting her work on "Golden Girls," "Hot in Cleveland," and her countless appearances on sketch comedy programs, game shows, and talk shows over the decades.

News of the commemoration came on the heels of the star's agent, Jeff Witjas, confirming to People White died of natural causes. Witjas said about the loss of his dear friend, "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

In addition to the honor from Oak Park, a 100th birthday documentary set for release on January 17 will still go on as planned, according to producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein. They told Entertainment Tonight the doc "will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life." And speaking of celebrating the actor's life, her hometown has something very special in the works.