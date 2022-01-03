Betty White's Cause Of Death Has Officially Been Revealed
It was a sad day in Hollywood on December 31 when news broke that beloved actor Betty White had died at the age of 99. The prolific star spent decades of her life on screen, taking on role after role that warmed hearts, made people laugh, and cemented her place in history as one of the greatest actors ever to have lived.
Following White's death on December 31, her agent and friend Jeff Witjas told People that the actor had died peacefully at her Los Angeles home in the morning hours that day. He added, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much."
White was just shy of her 100th birthday, which she would have celebrated on January 17 — but don't worry, the party will still go on without her. Now her party will be a way to celebrate the impact White made on Hollywood, as well as in the lives of those she shared the screen with and fans at home. And while her loved ones gear up for this monumental celebration of life, Witjas is setting the record straight on one aspect of White's death.
Betty White's agent says she died of natural causes
A rumor made its way to social media that claimed Betty White had gotten a COVID-19 booster shot just before her death, implying that it had something to do with her passing. However, White's agent was quick to shut that rumor down on January 3. He said in a statement, via the Associated Press, "Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived."
The rumor spread like wildfire on Twitter and Facebook, which people falsely attributing a quote to White on December 28. The quote said, "Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today." However, the Associated Press debunked this quote, and Witjas confirmed to the outlet that White had not, in fact, gotten the COVID-19 booster just before she died. He reiterated that White died of natural causes and in her sleep at her Los Angeles home on December 31.