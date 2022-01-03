Betty White's Cause Of Death Has Officially Been Revealed

It was a sad day in Hollywood on December 31 when news broke that beloved actor Betty White had died at the age of 99. The prolific star spent decades of her life on screen, taking on role after role that warmed hearts, made people laugh, and cemented her place in history as one of the greatest actors ever to have lived.

Following White's death on December 31, her agent and friend Jeff Witjas told People that the actor had died peacefully at her Los Angeles home in the morning hours that day. He added, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much."

White was just shy of her 100th birthday, which she would have celebrated on January 17 — but don't worry, the party will still go on without her. Now her party will be a way to celebrate the impact White made on Hollywood, as well as in the lives of those she shared the screen with and fans at home. And while her loved ones gear up for this monumental celebration of life, Witjas is setting the record straight on one aspect of White's death.