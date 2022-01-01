Will Betty White's 100th Birthday Party Still Go On?
Betty White died at age 99, mere weeks before her 100th birthday. Her agent, Jeff Witjas, told People she "died peacefully in her sleep" on December 31, 2021. The actor was a Hollywood legend and was looking forward to her centenary celebration with a movie event, "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration." According to Entertainment Tonight, White announced the project in a press release shortly before she died, saying, "Who doesn't love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!"
When you're the last of "The Golden Girls" and "you threw a party and invited everyone you knew," as the classic theme song goes, chances are you would have a lengthy list of guests. And they came a-flocking to celebrate White's big day. ET reports that, among other stars, longtime friend Carol Burnett, fellow nonagenarian actor Clint Eastwood, "Hot in Cleveland" co-star Valerie Bertinelli, and Morgan Freeman will appear in the flick. Even Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to White in the film, much like he did when he took to Instagram after her death. Reynolds wrote, "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret." Of course, he was referring to the "secret" White's mother believed about death.
But now that White has died before reaching her milestone birthday, will the party still continue? Producers have revealed whether or not the show will go on.
Betty White's birthday film will debut as planned
Betty White dished to People about the perks of being over 90. "Best thing about being in your 90s is you're spoiled rotten," she said. Even though the years marched on, she was still spoiled by her loved ones, especially on her birthday. In 2020, a friend told Closer Weekly White's 98th birthday was seemingly spent "at her home with her longtime friends and stepchildren. She's still close with them and their children."
For her 99th birthday, White received a lifesize cutout of her "crush" Robert Redford. Her personal assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, revealed, "When she came in, she'd say, 'Hi, sweetheart.'" After her death, Redford told E! News, "I had a crush on her too!"
To celebrate her 100th birthday, however, White recently announced that a movie looking back on her life and career — "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration" — was scheduled to premiere in theaters on January 17, 2022, her big day. Producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein told Entertainment Tonight, "Betty always said she was the 'luckiest broad on two feet' to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long." They then confirmed, "We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure." Even after her death, she will still received the celebration she deserves. And Betty, thank you for being a friend.