Will Betty White's 100th Birthday Party Still Go On?

Betty White died at age 99, mere weeks before her 100th birthday. Her agent, Jeff Witjas, told People she "died peacefully in her sleep" on December 31, 2021. The actor was a Hollywood legend and was looking forward to her centenary celebration with a movie event, "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration." According to Entertainment Tonight, White announced the project in a press release shortly before she died, saying, "Who doesn't love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!"

When you're the last of "The Golden Girls" and "you threw a party and invited everyone you knew," as the classic theme song goes, chances are you would have a lengthy list of guests. And they came a-flocking to celebrate White's big day. ET reports that, among other stars, longtime friend Carol Burnett, fellow nonagenarian actor Clint Eastwood, "Hot in Cleveland" co-star Valerie Bertinelli, and Morgan Freeman will appear in the flick. Even Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to White in the film, much like he did when he took to Instagram after her death. Reynolds wrote, "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret." Of course, he was referring to the "secret" White's mother believed about death.

But now that White has died before reaching her milestone birthday, will the party still continue? Producers have revealed whether or not the show will go on.