Inside Betty White's Life Before She Died
2021 is coming to a somber close with the tragic death of legendary actor Betty White. Best known for her roles as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls" and Sue Ann Nivens in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," White has captivated audiences all around the world for decades. On top of that, she was also a widely-revered cultural icon whose presence lent itself not only to acting but also to literature and humanitarian work.
TMZ reported on December 31 White died at the age of 99, just weeks shy of her milestone 100th birthday on January 17. But in light of her tragic death, White lived a long, fruitful life that will be remembered for decades to come. With five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and innumerable nominations in between, the famed actor had long cemented her legacy amongst the greats of Hollywood.
Even in her final year, in typical White fashion, the actor lived her life to the fullest. But how exactly did Betty White's life look before her death?
Betty White lived 'a quiet life' in 2021
Betty White will be remembered for generations to come. With White's enduring personality, charm, wit, and humor, the "Golden Girls" actor has inexplicably etched her name amongst Hollywood's elite. And even until the end, she maintained that positive attitude for which she was famous.
On December 28, just three days before her tragic death, White reflected on her secret to a long life and what she did to keep busy throughout the year. "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working," she jokingly told People. "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," she further opined. She was "born a cockeyed optimist," in which she revealed, "I got it from my mom, and that never changed... I always find the positive."
The outlet noted that she lived "a quiet life in Los Angeles" and partook in many activities — which included watching "Jeopardy!," animal documentaries, and her favorite sport of golf. She also enjoyed playing card games and crossword puzzles. And as a well-known animal lover, her Instagram was full of tributes to sweet creatures. She also reflected on her birthday this year, stating, "Would you believe it?! It's my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking."