Inside Betty White's Life Before She Died

2021 is coming to a somber close with the tragic death of legendary actor Betty White. Best known for her roles as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls" and Sue Ann Nivens in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," White has captivated audiences all around the world for decades. On top of that, she was also a widely-revered cultural icon whose presence lent itself not only to acting but also to literature and humanitarian work.

TMZ reported on December 31 White died at the age of 99, just weeks shy of her milestone 100th birthday on January 17. But in light of her tragic death, White lived a long, fruitful life that will be remembered for decades to come. With five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and innumerable nominations in between, the famed actor had long cemented her legacy amongst the greats of Hollywood.

Even in her final year, in typical White fashion, the actor lived her life to the fullest. But how exactly did Betty White's life look before her death?