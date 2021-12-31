The Heartbreaking Hidden Message In Ryan Reynolds' Goodbye To Betty White
In her nearly 100 years of life, Betty White charmed a number of people. Those she shared the screen with have always had plenty of lovely things to say about her, and fans the world over have loved to sing her praises for years. When she died at age 99 on December 31, White left a legacy with her iconic career. Celebrities and fans alike have shared an outpouring of love for the actor and comedian, reminiscing about their favorite roles of hers, how she affected their lives, and how many smiles she brought into their days.
Among those grieving this massive loss is fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, whom White shared the screen with in the 2009 movie "The Proposal." The two became fast friends and their friendship hasn't wavered over the past decade. Reynolds even has an ongoing joke that White is his "ex-girlfriend," which made for a fun social media post time after time. He wished her a happy birthday in 2019, writing, "I don't usually talk about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @BettyMWhite."
When White died, Reynolds took to social media yet again, though this time with slightly less humor, to celebrate the beautiful life of his friend.
Ryan Reynolds says the 'world looks different' without Betty White
After her death, Ryan Reynolds shared a touching tribute to his friend and fellow actor Betty White. He posted on Twitter and Instagram on December 31, "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret." Alongside the caption, Reynolds shared a screengrab of a video of White from when she made a promo for Reynolds' 2016 movie "Deadpool."
The "secret" Reynolds mentions in his Instagram is most likely referring to something White wrote in one of her books. Having published a handful of books over the years, White shared everything from bits about her life in Hollywood to her love of animals. She wrote in one, per Cheatsheet, that she treated death like a secret after one of her pets died as a child, preparing her for when her grandma died not long after. She wrote of death, "I still want to make the most, and the best, of the time here, but I know there is one more adventure coming up, one big mystery to be solved." She also reportedly said that people who died finally learned the "secret."
With as close as Reynolds and White became over the years, it only makes sense that the young star learned of White's thoughts on death, choosing to bring it up in his thoughtful farewell to his friend.