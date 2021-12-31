The Heartbreaking Hidden Message In Ryan Reynolds' Goodbye To Betty White

In her nearly 100 years of life, Betty White charmed a number of people. Those she shared the screen with have always had plenty of lovely things to say about her, and fans the world over have loved to sing her praises for years. When she died at age 99 on December 31, White left a legacy with her iconic career. Celebrities and fans alike have shared an outpouring of love for the actor and comedian, reminiscing about their favorite roles of hers, how she affected their lives, and how many smiles she brought into their days.

Among those grieving this massive loss is fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, whom White shared the screen with in the 2009 movie "The Proposal." The two became fast friends and their friendship hasn't wavered over the past decade. Reynolds even has an ongoing joke that White is his "ex-girlfriend," which made for a fun social media post time after time. He wished her a happy birthday in 2019, writing, "I don't usually talk about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @BettyMWhite."

When White died, Reynolds took to social media yet again, though this time with slightly less humor, to celebrate the beautiful life of his friend.