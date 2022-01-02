Did Betty White Really Spend Her Final Days In A Home She Couldn't Stand?

When the world learned about the tragic death of Betty White, many fans felt like they lost a true pal and confidant. She starred on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" as Sue Ann Nivens, whom White called "the neighborhood nymphomaniac" during a 2011 CNBC interview, and won a lifelong fan in "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds even before she worked with him on "The Proposal," per People. But to many, she'll always be remembered for her role as Rose Nyland, the naive Minnesota native on "The Golden Girls." Rose was not quite as guileless as she often seemed, and White's deadpan delivery of her bless-your-heart brand of snark helped make her a fan favorite.

On the show, Rose was rarely lonely — she could always earn eyerolls from roommates Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Dorothy (Bea Arthur), and Sophia (Estelle Getty) with her absurd stories about life "back in St. Olaf." The women didn't always get along, but they seemed content with their living situation. However, life at White's home in Los Angeles' affluent Brentwood neighborhood got pretty lonely during the pandemic. In 2020, a rep for the star told TODAY that her visitors were limited to those whose presence was an absolute necessity, and one of her pals told Closer Weekly that she was missing her in-person Scrabble games with friends.

White was ever the optimist and found plenty of aspects of pandemic life to embrace, but there was somewhere else she desired to be as she lived out her final years.