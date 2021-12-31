How Many Pets Did Betty White Have At The Time Of Her Death?

Betty White's death on December 31 was a tragic loss for many, not least of all members of the animal kingdom. A famed animal lover and conservationist, White wrote in her biography, "If You Ask Me" (via Showbiz CheatSheet), "I'm so fortunate that I not only have a passion for my profession but that that profession allows me to indulge my other passion — for animals — and work for their welfare."

White and her late husband Allen Ludden used her platform to co-produce the 1970s show, "Betty White's Pet Set," which White also hosted, per AP News. In one episode featuring elephants, lions, snakes, and, of course, dogs, White quipped, "All I can say is, Charlie Brown is right: Happiness is a warm puppy." She also joked to the outlet about the show, "Allen's offices were the most exciting in the building because we were the only show pre-screening guests who were furry and four-legged."

With White being such an ardent animal activist in public, some might be wondering how many furry friends she owned inside the home.