Gal Gadot Reveals Her True Feelings About This Cringe-Worthy Viral Moment

When it comes to high-profile celebrities, Gal Gadot is one of the most recognizable, thanks to her role as the iconic Wonder Woman. She's clearly one of the most famous people in the industry, and she boasts a following of over 70 million on Instagram alone. It's safe to say that fans watch her every move, and she has a massive platform to share, promote, and inspire.

In December 2021, Gadot took to Instagram to share a sweet post that included a selfie-style snap. "WW84 is one year old! Can't believe it's been a whole year since this incredible movie came out and touched so many hearts!" she gushed. Gadot also said how excited she is to put back on those Wonder Woman boots. Some might remember that at the height of the pandemic, "Wonder Woman 1984" got released on streaming services instead of at the box office. "There comes the point where you just need to make a decision and it wasn't an easy one," Gadot told USA Today about streaming it. "But, you know, the thought of having families watching this movie on Christmas Day just warmed my heart. And it's come to a place where I don't know when the theaters are going to be back."

But that wasn't Gadot's only COVID-19-related upset — she also made headlines for a viral video that went wrong, and now she has addressed her critics again.