Gal Gadot Reveals Her True Feelings About This Cringe-Worthy Viral Moment
When it comes to high-profile celebrities, Gal Gadot is one of the most recognizable, thanks to her role as the iconic Wonder Woman. She's clearly one of the most famous people in the industry, and she boasts a following of over 70 million on Instagram alone. It's safe to say that fans watch her every move, and she has a massive platform to share, promote, and inspire.
In December 2021, Gadot took to Instagram to share a sweet post that included a selfie-style snap. "WW84 is one year old! Can't believe it's been a whole year since this incredible movie came out and touched so many hearts!" she gushed. Gadot also said how excited she is to put back on those Wonder Woman boots. Some might remember that at the height of the pandemic, "Wonder Woman 1984" got released on streaming services instead of at the box office. "There comes the point where you just need to make a decision and it wasn't an easy one," Gadot told USA Today about streaming it. "But, you know, the thought of having families watching this movie on Christmas Day just warmed my heart. And it's come to a place where I don't know when the theaters are going to be back."
But that wasn't Gadot's only COVID-19-related upset — she also made headlines for a viral video that went wrong, and now she has addressed her critics again.
Gal Gadot maintains her intentions were 'pure'
In March 2020, Gal Gadot shared her rendition of "Imagine," which was made famous by John Lennon. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gadot posted a video of herself and other big names like Jimmy Fallon, Norah Jones, and Sarah Silverman, singing lines from the song. In the video, Gadot explained feeling inspired by an Italian man who played the tune on his balcony.
Nearly two years after posting the now-viral video on her feed, Gadot has a few regrets, especially after many slammed the update for being tone-deaf. In a January interview with InStyle, she opened up about why she posted the video, admitting that she probably released it a little "premature." she confessed to the outlet, "It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't bulls-eye, right?" The star added, "I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that [event] was a delightful opportunity to do that."
In 2021, Jon Caramanica wrote a scathing review of the song in The New York Times. "You might say that every crisis gets the multi-celebrity car-crash pop anthem it deserves, but truly no crisis — certainly not one as vast and unsettling as the current one — deserves this," he wrote. Caramanica said that celebrities singing about "no possessions" was pretty ironic. But, at least Gadot realizes why she received the backlash and addressed it, right?