Ryan Gosling Makes Rare Comment About His Children With Eva Mendes

It's been a while since Ryan Gosling was in the news for anything relationship-related (remember when he was dating Rachel McAdams?), and that's because he likes it that way. This is why it's always a fun treat to hear him open up a little bit more about his home life with partner and fellow actor Eva Mendes and their two daughters. In fact, ever since Gosling and Mendes first got together as early as 2011, they've been remarkably low-key about their private lives.

In addition to staying mostly mum about their relationship, the couple rarely go into detail about their daughters Esmerelda and Amada, and don't even post about the girls on social media. In an Instagram post, per BuzzFeed, Mendes explained why she doesn't share photos of Gosling or her daughters on her personal account. "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," she wrote. "I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life." She also wrote, "Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

Gosling, who doesn't even have an Instagram account, is usually even more hush-hush — but in a new interview, the actor decided to give the public a peek into his home life.