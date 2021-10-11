How Did Ryan Gosling Entertain His Kids During Quarantine?
Ryan Gosling has been stealing hearts his entire career, but the actor really made feminists, romantics, and mothers proud when he proclaimed to the Evening Standard in 2016 that "women are better than men" and said "they are stronger, more evolved." Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together since 2011, according to InStyle, and have two daughters: Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, so Gosling has proof.
Gosling and Mendes have kept their relationship notoriously private, and the "Hitch" star recently divulged that Gosling doesn't snap any of the photos that she posts on Instagram. Per HelloGiggles, she replied to a fan, "My friends take them and I take theirs. It's a girl thang." In fact, Gosling apparently steers clear of social media entirely.
But the two are clearly in love. In fact, the "Notebook" star once told Hello Magazine! that the sole quality that he looks for in a woman is "that she's Eva Mendes. There's nothing else I'm looking for." Swoon! For her part, Mendes revealed (via Women's Health) that she never saw herself as a mother until dating Gosling. "It made sense for me to have... not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him." There's an abundance of love in the Gosling-Mendes household, but how did he and Mendes manage to entertain their kids during quarantine?
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes performed for their daughters
Ryan Gosling recently sat down with GQ and revealed that he had partnered with high-end watch brand Tag Heuer. "For my first Father's Day, Eva [Mendes] gave me a watch. The brand doesn't matter. The symbol was what mattered," he explained. "It meant, 'You're on the clock now.'" After so many years, it seems as if Eva Mendes' gift still has an impact in the way he approaches life. He went on to explain, "I have two kids and they're growing up fast. So I keep my eye on the clock more than I used to." And these same kids kept him on his toes during the 2020 quarantine.
Esmeralda and Amada had their two award-winning actor parents entertaining them during the pandemic. Gosling dished, "I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers." He also explained, "Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot." So, Gosling and Mendes bridged the gap and kept their daughters happy with their top-notch performance skills. When asked if he and Mendes read "dramatic bedtime stories" to their kids, the "La La Land" actor replied, "Yeah, we spent a lot of our time just doing that."
As Gosling told the Evening Standard in 2016, when seeing his daughters' "early stages," "you can tell ... they are just leaps and bounds beyond boys immediately." Esmeralda and Amada clearly have their parents wrapped around their little fingers.