How Did Ryan Gosling Entertain His Kids During Quarantine?

Ryan Gosling has been stealing hearts his entire career, but the actor really made feminists, romantics, and mothers proud when he proclaimed to the Evening Standard in 2016 that "women are better than men" and said "they are stronger, more evolved." Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together since 2011, according to InStyle, and have two daughters: Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, so Gosling has proof.

Gosling and Mendes have kept their relationship notoriously private, and the "Hitch" star recently divulged that Gosling doesn't snap any of the photos that she posts on Instagram. Per HelloGiggles, she replied to a fan, "My friends take them and I take theirs. It's a girl thang." In fact, Gosling apparently steers clear of social media entirely.

But the two are clearly in love. In fact, the "Notebook" star once told Hello Magazine! that the sole quality that he looks for in a woman is "that she's Eva Mendes. There's nothing else I'm looking for." Swoon! For her part, Mendes revealed (via Women's Health) that she never saw herself as a mother until dating Gosling. "It made sense for me to have... not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him." There's an abundance of love in the Gosling-Mendes household, but how did he and Mendes manage to entertain their kids during quarantine?