Tiffany Trump Shares New Video With Mom Marla Maples

It's a family affair! Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is notoriously close with her mom, Donald's second wife, Marla Maples – and now she's proving just how close they are with a social media update.

The two have been very open about their closeness over the years and Maples even confirmed back in March 2021 that she'd made the big move from New York to Florida where she could be closer with her offspring, who's been living in the Sunshine State with her dad and family after Donald left the White House to make way for President Joe Biden. Maples posted a selfie as she posed alongside her Florida license, telling fans in the caption that she was officially a resident of Florida and was "transitioning to a new life adventure with so much joy and gratitude."

The two have since showed off several snaps from their time together now they're in the same state, including when Maples revealed that the two spent Mother's Day together with a sweet selfie. The May 2021 Instagram snap showed the two smiling together as they took a selfie in the car, with the mom of one writing in the caption, "I love spending time with my girl. wishing everyone precious moments with the ones you love! Happy Mother's Day."

Well, now it was Tiffany's time to return the favor as she shared another sweet look at their relationship with her mama during a fun winter vacation on Instagram.