Tiffany Trump Shares New Video With Mom Marla Maples
It's a family affair! Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is notoriously close with her mom, Donald's second wife, Marla Maples – and now she's proving just how close they are with a social media update.
The two have been very open about their closeness over the years and Maples even confirmed back in March 2021 that she'd made the big move from New York to Florida where she could be closer with her offspring, who's been living in the Sunshine State with her dad and family after Donald left the White House to make way for President Joe Biden. Maples posted a selfie as she posed alongside her Florida license, telling fans in the caption that she was officially a resident of Florida and was "transitioning to a new life adventure with so much joy and gratitude."
The two have since showed off several snaps from their time together now they're in the same state, including when Maples revealed that the two spent Mother's Day together with a sweet selfie. The May 2021 Instagram snap showed the two smiling together as they took a selfie in the car, with the mom of one writing in the caption, "I love spending time with my girl. wishing everyone precious moments with the ones you love! Happy Mother's Day."
Well, now it was Tiffany's time to return the favor as she shared another sweet look at their relationship with her mama during a fun winter vacation on Instagram.
Tiffany Trump's family ski vacation
The family that skis together, stays together! At least that's the case for the Trump/Maples/Boulos gang. Tiffany Trump took to Instagram Stories on January 4 to share a sweet video with her mom, Marla Maples, as they enjoyed some winter fun on the slopes. The clip showed the two out in the white stuff as they struck poses for the camera. Marla looked as young as ever in dark shades and a white coat, while her daughter smiled in a light blue coat with a fur wrap around her head as she filmed them, writing alongside the clip, "Mommy and me."
It was clearly a family affair too, as Tiffany's husband-to-be, Michael Boulos, shared a loved up ski snap of himself and Donald Trump's daughter to celebrate the New Year on his Instagram grid, tagging their location as the Courchevel 1850 Ski Resort in France. Maples was clearly having a great time on the slopes too, as she showed off the sights in an Instagram Reel where she confirmed they were joined by Michael's dad, Dr. Massad Boulos, and Tiffany's brother-in-law to be, Fares Boulos, who's also known by his stage name of Oyibo Rebel. Looks like a fun time for everyone!
The uploads came shortly after Maples showed fans how she spent Christmas with her family, sharing a photo to Instagram on December 25 as the gang posed together — with Tiffany and Michael rocking matching penguin sweaters. Adorable!