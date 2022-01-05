The Truth About Melania Trump Auctioning Off A Prized Possession

Former first lady Melania Trump is flexing her entrepreneurial spirit once again!

While Melania is perhaps best known for working as a model prior to becoming the first lady, she also made money by starting a few businesses of her own. Per SCMP, Melania launched her very own affordable jewelry line on QVC in 2010. But that's not all. The model turned entrepreneur expanded her efforts into skincare in 2013 with the launch of Melania Beauty Caviar Complexe C6 Collection. Yep. You read that right, folks. A line of facial lotions, creams, and exfoliators made with caviar. "It smells very, very fresh," Melania told ABC News about her mid-priced beauty products. Unfortunately, however, the line never made it to stores due to a tumultuous lawsuit with the investment firm. "She was really a victim of circumstances that were not her making," businessman Steve Hilbert told Racked. "Her dedication to the brand would have been phenomenal. But sometimes litigation starts for sh**** reasons."

But now Melania is back at it with an all-new money-making venture and the prized possession she's auctioning off just might surprise you...