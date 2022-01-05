The Truth About Melania Trump Auctioning Off A Prized Possession
Former first lady Melania Trump is flexing her entrepreneurial spirit once again!
While Melania is perhaps best known for working as a model prior to becoming the first lady, she also made money by starting a few businesses of her own. Per SCMP, Melania launched her very own affordable jewelry line on QVC in 2010. But that's not all. The model turned entrepreneur expanded her efforts into skincare in 2013 with the launch of Melania Beauty Caviar Complexe C6 Collection. Yep. You read that right, folks. A line of facial lotions, creams, and exfoliators made with caviar. "It smells very, very fresh," Melania told ABC News about her mid-priced beauty products. Unfortunately, however, the line never made it to stores due to a tumultuous lawsuit with the investment firm. "She was really a victim of circumstances that were not her making," businessman Steve Hilbert told Racked. "Her dedication to the brand would have been phenomenal. But sometimes litigation starts for sh**** reasons."
But now Melania is back at it with an all-new money-making venture and the prized possession she's auctioning off just might surprise you...
Melania Trump is auctioning off a very famous hat
Going once, going twice, sold!
Per Melania Trump's official site, the former first lady is set to auction off items from her "Head of State Collection, 2022" including an autographed Herve Pierre white hat she wore during an official state visit from French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron in 2018. As you may recall, this highly publicized visit took place merely weeks after rumors of Donald trump's alleged extramarital affairs surfaced, per CNN. OOF. A collector's item, indeed. Aside from the famous hat, however, Melania is also auctioning off a watercolor commissioned by French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon and a signed "exclusive digital artwork NFT (or non-fungible token) with motion," also commissioned by Coulon. The bids will start at $250,000 and the auction is set to close on January 25.
According to the site, an undisclosed portion of the proceeds will go to Melania's Be Best initiative and "will provide foster care children with access to computer science and technology education."