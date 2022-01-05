The Real Meaning Behind Miranda Lambert's Y'all Means All

Miranda Lambert is sending the Fab Five off to Texas with a new anthem. The country singer just released a new track celebrating Season 6 of Netflix's "Queer Eye," set to take place in the Lone Star State.

The excitement surrounding the new season of the self-improvement show is real this time around. "Personally, it's my favorite (U.S) season," cast member Tan France shared on Instagram. "I hope you love it as much as I do." The Texans' transformations are set to be as heartwarming as ever. "Get out your handkerchiefs y'all," advises the Season 6 trailer, in which Bobby Berk teases, "This is, by far, the biggest thing we have ever done on Queer Eye!" In the new batch of episodes, the Fab Five will be taking on a country landscape that hasn't always been accepting of the LGBTQ+ community. Who better to bring the two communities together than country music icon Miranda Lambert? "I was asked to write a song for @queereye and thought it was such a cool idea because I love the show," Lambert shared on Instagram. "I'm proud to be part of this amazing show that does so much good."

Lambert's new song "Y'all Means All" is available now and its real meaning is as fabulous as the Fab Five.