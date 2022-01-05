The Real Meaning Behind Miranda Lambert's Y'all Means All
Miranda Lambert is sending the Fab Five off to Texas with a new anthem. The country singer just released a new track celebrating Season 6 of Netflix's "Queer Eye," set to take place in the Lone Star State.
The excitement surrounding the new season of the self-improvement show is real this time around. "Personally, it's my favorite (U.S) season," cast member Tan France shared on Instagram. "I hope you love it as much as I do." The Texans' transformations are set to be as heartwarming as ever. "Get out your handkerchiefs y'all," advises the Season 6 trailer, in which Bobby Berk teases, "This is, by far, the biggest thing we have ever done on Queer Eye!" In the new batch of episodes, the Fab Five will be taking on a country landscape that hasn't always been accepting of the LGBTQ+ community. Who better to bring the two communities together than country music icon Miranda Lambert? "I was asked to write a song for @queereye and thought it was such a cool idea because I love the show," Lambert shared on Instagram. "I'm proud to be part of this amazing show that does so much good."
Lambert's new song "Y'all Means All" is available now and its real meaning is as fabulous as the Fab Five.
Miranda Lambert preaches inclusivity
Miranda Lambert's new song "Y'all Means All" sounds like a sweet country tune of her native Texas. The song's lyrics, however, present a progressive message about inclusivity inspired by the LGBTQ+ community. Lambert praises fixing ones' broken spirit through teamwork, much like the cast does on "Queer Eye," singing, "Maybe there's a little scratch in your reflection / Maybe your rhinestone lost its shine / Just count on love and count your blessings / Count on me, come on let's ride."
This isn't the first time Lambert has spoken out about LGBTQ+ issues. "I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love," Lambert explained, per Taste of Country. According to the outlet, Lambert's brother coming out as gay had inspired her to be a vocal ally. "Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and me figuring out how I can be a part of the change and be part of the community and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years."
True to her word, Lambert borrows inspiration from the LGBTQ+ community on "Y'all Means All" while staying true to herself. "Yes queen, go queen," she sings, "Dip it like a Dairy Queen / Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul / Goodwill Gucci / Where my Chattahoochies? / Out in the country honey, y'all means all." What could be a better soundtrack for the Fab Five's trip south?