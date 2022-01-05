The Tragic Death Of Actor Joan Copeland

Actor ​​Joan Maxine Miller, also known as Joan Copeland, died on January 4 in her sleep at her Manhattan home on Central Park West, her son Eric Kupchik informed The Hollywood Reporter. Copeland was 99 years old when she died, and she lived a full and robust life that exuded opulence and was extravagantly old Hollywood. Copeland started her career in 1945 and became the first female lead in a production of "Romeo and Juliet" at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Copeland also worked on several daytime soap operas, including "Search for Tomorrow," "The Edge of Night," "How to Survive a Marriage," "As the World Turns," and "One Life to Live," per IMDB.

"From the time I was a little girl I had the stage bug," Copeland told The New York Times in 1981. "It was like a big dream, like kids who want to fly to the moon today. Perhaps I was unconsciously influenced by my brother. He had made it. I was desperate to get out of the dreariness I was living in."

Aside from a glamorous acting career that stretched across decades, Copeland's personal life was very glam as well. Copeland was the younger sister of the famous playwright, Arthur Miller, according to People. Copeland also was Marilyn Monroe's sister-in-law for five years and ironically, Copeland's first film was "The Goddess," which was reportedly based on Monroe, per The Mirror.