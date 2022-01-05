Why Hilaria Baldwin Is Calling Alec Out

In general, Hilaria Baldwin is nothing but supportive of her husband, Alec Baldwin, through thick and thin. But that doesn't mean she won't call him out on social media if the situation calls for it — like when he appears to be exhibiting some less-than-perfect husband and father behavior. And Hilaria's Instagram Stories on January 5 had fans pretty unimpressed with the actor.

The Baldwins are obviously no stranger to controversy, but they're still willing to let the public in on their home lives, and Hilaria often posts photos and videos of her family on her Instagram page. Her posts are often positive, with inspirational captions on pics of adorable kids, advocating for kindness and generosity. But she's also not afraid to let her followers in on the not-so-idyllic aspects of life and parenting. In one memorable post, Hilaria uploaded an old video of her daughter Carmen having a full-blown tantrum at age 3.

And it's not just her kids. Hilaria is also willing to get honest about her husband.