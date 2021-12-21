Hilaria Baldwin 'Needs To Unpack' What Alec Just Called Her

In an Instagram Story on December 21, Hilaria Baldwin opened up about an intimate conversation she and her husband Alec Baldwin had, in which he admitted that he's never been with someone as "tough" as her. Hilaria says that Alec is impressed with the way that she's stood up for him and spoken up during a time of crisis for their family. And although Alec's words were of the complimentary kind, Hilaria wrote that she needs to "unpack" what he said because of its emotional weight. She wrote, "Experiences over the past 11 years I know him, and especially of late, have made me need to develop survival skills that seem 'tough.' But the truth is that I want to be soft, happy, unguarded, open."

Hilaria went on to say that her "naivete" in the past has led her to so much pain and that's why she's decided to speak up for her family, which Alec obviously sees and appreciates. "[Y]ou have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about," he wrote about her via Instagram on December 2. In other words, she's his rock.

Speaking of confronting critics, Hilaria took blasted recent reports suggesting Alec had been pulled over by police. Blaming the paparazzi, she said in an IG video, "I drove around, with Alec and Carmen in the car until I found a police officer and asked for help from the people chasing me." There you have it!