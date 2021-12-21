Hilaria Baldwin 'Needs To Unpack' What Alec Just Called Her
Hilaria Baldwin has been her husband Alec Baldwin's greatest supporter and defender from his critics ever since reports came out that he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" back in October. Alec insists that he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza that day, and he and his wife Hilaria have shared endless updates on their Instagram accounts about their family's suffering ever since. Hilaria even revealed her husband might be suffering from PTSD. She told the New York Post, "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD. You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it's traumatic."
And although there's no doubt that the Baldwins are still trying to process everything that has happened since Hutchins' death, it's what Alec recently said about Hilaria that is turning heads. Apparently, it's so heavy that Hilaria says she needs time to "unpack" it.
Hilaria Baldwin is reeling from being called this word
In an Instagram Story on December 21, Hilaria Baldwin opened up about an intimate conversation she and her husband Alec Baldwin had, in which he admitted that he's never been with someone as "tough" as her. Hilaria says that Alec is impressed with the way that she's stood up for him and spoken up during a time of crisis for their family. And although Alec's words were of the complimentary kind, Hilaria wrote that she needs to "unpack" what he said because of its emotional weight. She wrote, "Experiences over the past 11 years I know him, and especially of late, have made me need to develop survival skills that seem 'tough.' But the truth is that I want to be soft, happy, unguarded, open."
Hilaria went on to say that her "naivete" in the past has led her to so much pain and that's why she's decided to speak up for her family, which Alec obviously sees and appreciates. "[Y]ou have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about," he wrote about her via Instagram on December 2. In other words, she's his rock.
Speaking of confronting critics, Hilaria took blasted recent reports suggesting Alec had been pulled over by police. Blaming the paparazzi, she said in an IG video, "I drove around, with Alec and Carmen in the car until I found a police officer and asked for help from the people chasing me." There you have it!