What We Know About Alec Baldwin's Recent Run-In With Police
The aftermath of the "Rust" fatal shooting involving Alec Baldwin is proving to be anything but a simple affair. On December 16, Santa Fe authorities issued a search warrant for Alec's cellphone, arguing that "there may be evidence on the phone [that could be] material and relevant to this investigation," as the BBC reported. Investigators wish to have access to text exchanges, emails, and search history, as "individuals [used] cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)," the document read (via Deadline). Alec was seen talking on the phone following the shooting, something his wife, Hilaria, admitted to on her Instagram.
The warrant claims that Alec told police he communicated via email with the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, about the different styles of props and allegedly asked for a "bigger gun," according to NPR. Alec denied he requested the Colt revolver on his Twitter, which he has since made private, in response to a news link about the development. "This, in fact is a lie. The choices regarding any props by me for the film RUST were made weeks before production began. To suggest that any changes were made 'before fatal shooting' is false," he wrote (via Daily Mail).
Authorities had previously asked Alec to go through his phone, but his lawyers reportedly refused to hand it to them without a search warrant, according to Deadline. Following the latest development, Alec and his family retreated to the Hamptons — though that didn't prevent them from facing the police once more.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin were pulled over for unknown reasons
Over the weekend, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin swapped the big city for their home in the Hamptons, where they were pulled over by East Hampton Police on December 18, according to The U.S. Sun. It is unclear what prompted the police action, but Hilaria was the one who stepped out of the car to chat with the office in a manner the outlet described as "calm." Hilaria also showed her phone to the office, according to Independent. Alec remained in the vehicle during the brief exchange, The U.S. Sun further detailed.
Shortly after being pulled over, the Baldwins stopped at a coffeehouse, The U.S. Sun pointed out. This time, it was Alec who stepped out as Hilaria waited in the car. He returned with a hot beverage, a brown bag, and a white box. As of this writing, representatives for neither the Baldwins nor the police had returned Independent's request for comment about the encounter.
This isn't the first time the Baldwins went to the Hamptons after Halyna Hutchins' death. A day after the tragic event, Alec's assistants were seen putting luggage in his car, as Fox News reported on October 22. Sources later confirmed that Alec, Hilaria, and their six children were in the Hamptons. "He is inconsolable and still trying to make sense of what has happened. He needs to be away from the world at the moment," a source told Radar Online on October 25.