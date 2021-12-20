What We Know About Alec Baldwin's Recent Run-In With Police

The aftermath of the "Rust" fatal shooting involving Alec Baldwin is proving to be anything but a simple affair. On December 16, Santa Fe authorities issued a search warrant for Alec's cellphone, arguing that "there may be evidence on the phone [that could be] material and relevant to this investigation," as the BBC reported. Investigators wish to have access to text exchanges, emails, and search history, as "individuals [used] cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)," the document read (via Deadline). Alec was seen talking on the phone following the shooting, something his wife, Hilaria, admitted to on her Instagram.

The warrant claims that Alec told police he communicated via email with the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, about the different styles of props and allegedly asked for a "bigger gun," according to NPR. Alec denied he requested the Colt revolver on his Twitter, which he has since made private, in response to a news link about the development. "This, in fact is a lie. The choices regarding any props by me for the film RUST were made weeks before production began. To suggest that any changes were made 'before fatal shooting' is false," he wrote (via Daily Mail).

Authorities had previously asked Alec to go through his phone, but his lawyers reportedly refused to hand it to them without a search warrant, according to Deadline. Following the latest development, Alec and his family retreated to the Hamptons — though that didn't prevent them from facing the police once more.