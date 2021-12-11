What Alec Baldwin Did Immediately After The Rust Accidental Shooting Is Turning Heads

Alec Baldwin's actions have been under fierce public scrutiny since the "Rust" shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, and the fact that the actor has done anything but stay out of the spotlight has made it all more intense. Since the October 21 tragedy, Baldwin has made a serious of head-turning claims, including that he didn't pull the trigger on the antique prop gun, as per his interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on December 2.

The sit-down alone was interpreted by legal experts as a risky move which he should have been advised against. "It is never a good idea to speak publicly during an active investigation and this case is no different," Rachel Fiset, managing partner of Zweiback, Fiset & Coleman, told Fox News. "Any statements made on television during an investigation could result in unintended admissions that could be used against him later at trial or could prejudice the prosecutor against him."

Baldwin has also used social media to chime in on the many discussions surrounding issues of accountability and safety. On December 9, Baldwin shared a two-part letter to Instagram co-signed by 25 crew members that contradicts the accusations made by other employees that safety conditions on-set were precarious. Baldwin's demeanor during the interview has also sparked criticism, with some viewers claiming his tearing up on camera was fake. Now, a recently released photo is giving insight into what Baldwin did right after Hutchins was taken from the set by a helicopter.