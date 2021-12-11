What Alec Baldwin Did Immediately After The Rust Accidental Shooting Is Turning Heads
Alec Baldwin's actions have been under fierce public scrutiny since the "Rust" shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, and the fact that the actor has done anything but stay out of the spotlight has made it all more intense. Since the October 21 tragedy, Baldwin has made a serious of head-turning claims, including that he didn't pull the trigger on the antique prop gun, as per his interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on December 2.
The sit-down alone was interpreted by legal experts as a risky move which he should have been advised against. "It is never a good idea to speak publicly during an active investigation and this case is no different," Rachel Fiset, managing partner of Zweiback, Fiset & Coleman, told Fox News. "Any statements made on television during an investigation could result in unintended admissions that could be used against him later at trial or could prejudice the prosecutor against him."
Baldwin has also used social media to chime in on the many discussions surrounding issues of accountability and safety. On December 9, Baldwin shared a two-part letter to Instagram co-signed by 25 crew members that contradicts the accusations made by other employees that safety conditions on-set were precarious. Baldwin's demeanor during the interview has also sparked criticism, with some viewers claiming his tearing up on camera was fake. Now, a recently released photo is giving insight into what Baldwin did right after Hutchins was taken from the set by a helicopter.
Alec Baldwin was seen talking on the phone
An actor and a special effects coordinator on the "Rust" set described the chaos that unfolded after Halyna Hutchins collapsed in the chapel during rehearsal in a December 10 interview on "Good Morning America" — a segment that included different photos from the day. In one, Alec Baldwin, still wearing his character's costume, could be seen from behind and talking on the phone. He was standing between other crew members outside of the church, which had been roped off and was being guarded by deputies. Before these latest snaps, the only other snippets the public had from the day were the photos taken outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department, according to the Daily Mail.
While it is impossible to say who Baldwin was talking to, his wife, Hilaria, previously shared with her Instagram fans that she talked to her husband on the phone right after the shooting took place. "That moment, etched in my memory, photographers surrounding you, on the phone with me, documenting your agony. I couldn't be near you to hug you, our connection over the phone, a visual for the world to see," she wrote in the lengthy caption.
Actor Devon Werkheiser described the tension among the crew as they waited on updates about Hutchins. "And the news broke that she had passed before we were told. Somehow it got leaked to the world before those of us who were actually involved found out," Werkheiser said on "Good Morning America."