Alec Baldwin's Instagram Post About The Set Of Rust Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

When reporters tracked down Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria in Vermont, Baldwin told them his lawyers advised him not to comment on the ongoing investigation regarding the accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins. Now, he seems to have thrown his lawyers' advice out the window. On November 2, he shared a long Facebook post screenshot from Terese Magpale Davis, the costume designer from "Rust," to his Instagram. In the post, Davis came to the producers' defense, claiming that the reports of "unsafe, chaotic conditions is bulls***." Davis also called them "some of the most approachable and warm producers I've ever worked with."

Then one month later, Baldwin sat down for a lengthy interview with ABC's George Stephanopolous. He spoke intimately about that fateful day and recounted his version of events leading up to the fatal shooting. Baldwin received a decent amount of criticism for the interview, with Meghan McCain writing that he focused on himself as the victim. Attorney Andrew F. Branca even went as far as to say that Baldwin's recollection of events could lead to him being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

While the best thing for Baldwin to do right now may be to keep quiet, he's doing anything but. Here's what he has to say now.