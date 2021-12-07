The Father Of The Armorer On The Rust Set Just Made An Extremely Bold Claim About The Accidental Shooting

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was the one who loaded the gun being handled by Alec Baldwin when Halyna Hutchins died. But she wasn't the one who handed the gun to Baldwin, nor was she on the set when Baldwin was rehearsing the scene that turned deadly, her father Thell Reed said on ABC News on December 7. Thell, who has worked as armorer in films for decades, gave the interview with lawyer Jason Bowles. Bowles explained that Hannah had two jobs in "Rust": lead armorer and prop master, and she was not acting as armorer when the chapel scene unfolded. "I didn't like it, and she complained about it, too," Thell said of his daughter being overworked in those two roles. Had Hannah been present, she would've checked the gun one more time before handing it to Baldwin, Thell asserted.

Both Thell and Bowles contended they have evidence to prove that Hannah might have been sabotaged. Thell and Bowles claimed that a crew member purposefully loaded the gun with a live round in an attempt to cause a "safety incident" on set, though the person didn't expect it to turn deadly, Bowles said. "We developed evidence of motive for that — why they might have wanted to do that," Bowles said, adding they have submitted the evidence to the sheriff's office.

Before the shooting, "Rust" crew members expressed concerns about safety on set, with several walking off to protest the conditions, per The Hill. The week prior, crew members claimed two accidents involving prop guns had taken place, The Hill reported as well.