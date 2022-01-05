Bethenny Frankel's Admission About What's 'Upsetting' Her Sparks Intense Criticism
Bethenny Frankel will forever be known for her quick wit and sharp tongue. Fans first fell in love with Bethenny on "The Real Housewives of New York City," which later turned into "Bethenny Ever After" and another stint on "Housewives." Thanks to her booming business, the Skinnygirl mogul has done very well for herself, and she makes an effort to do good.
Bethenny founded the B Strong Foundation aimed at giving back to those in need. Bethenny's foundation has donated to plenty of causes, including disaster relief, and she even made a generous donation to the COVID-19 pandemic, per W Magazine. Her contribution included COVID kits with masks, hand sanitizer, and other items that hospitals needed. "It's like war time; people begging for scraps. I'm getting thousands of emails a day from nurses, and doctors, and hospitals, and friends, and people, and store clerks just begging me for masks," she told the outlet. "So I got into this on a multi-tiered level, with hospitals and government—allocating funds for masks I can help them get, and help distribute."
In addition, Biz Journal reported that the reality star raised over $17 million for COVID relief. "We're working 24 hours a day. This is all we do. We don't make a dime, and 100 percent of the money we raise goes to the effort," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "This is our entire life at the moment and for the foreseeable future."
So, after all she's done, why are people upset with her latest comments on COVID-19?
Bethenny Frankel doesn't think kids and elderly people should be masked
As fans of former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel know, she is not afraid to speak her mind. She came under fire for a tweet that she wrote amid the uptick in the COVID-19 Omicron variant cases in January. The mother of one shared her thoughts on masks. "It all makes me sad, but the elderly & these young kids in school, having to live entire days in masks, is really upsetting," she tweeted in early January. "It's terrible for everyone but seeing a baby or a disabled elderly person with a mask breaks me."
It is no surprise that the post has been lit up with comments. While some people agree with Bethenny, the overwhelming majority of her Twitter followers had some harsh words about her thoughts. "I hope you answer. The alternative could be a ventilator. Isn't that more sad? People in Asian cultures and medical professionals wear masks on the daily for multiple reasons, like protecting you and themselves from illnesses," one Twitter user wrote. "It's not a death sentence." Another person made a similar argument. "It makes me sad the people who refuse to get vaccinated are taking up hospital beds that should be for the people who are in truly need of them. Masks save lives," they wrote. The CDC, President Joe Biden, and top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci all encourage mask-wearing as it can help slow the spread of coronavirus.
As of this writing, it does not appear as though Bethenny has replied to any of her critics.