Bethenny Frankel's Admission About What's 'Upsetting' Her Sparks Intense Criticism

Bethenny Frankel will forever be known for her quick wit and sharp tongue. Fans first fell in love with Bethenny on "The Real Housewives of New York City," which later turned into "Bethenny Ever After" and another stint on "Housewives." Thanks to her booming business, the Skinnygirl mogul has done very well for herself, and she makes an effort to do good.

Bethenny founded the B Strong Foundation aimed at giving back to those in need. Bethenny's foundation has donated to plenty of causes, including disaster relief, and she even made a generous donation to the COVID-19 pandemic, per W Magazine. Her contribution included COVID kits with masks, hand sanitizer, and other items that hospitals needed. "It's like war time; people begging for scraps. I'm getting thousands of emails a day from nurses, and doctors, and hospitals, and friends, and people, and store clerks just begging me for masks," she told the outlet. "So I got into this on a multi-tiered level, with hospitals and government—allocating funds for masks I can help them get, and help distribute."

In addition, Biz Journal reported that the reality star raised over $17 million for COVID relief. "We're working 24 hours a day. This is all we do. We don't make a dime, and 100 percent of the money we raise goes to the effort," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "This is our entire life at the moment and for the foreseeable future."

So, after all she's done, why are people upset with her latest comments on COVID-19?