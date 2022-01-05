Scheana Shay Has Words For People Questioning Her Engagement Ring

Scheana Shay is one the poshest cast members of "Vanderpump Rules." The 36-year-old lives a lux life and looks made-up whenever she steps out in public. Besides her appearance though, the reality star and one-time pop artist has made headlines for her relationships over the years. Per Us Weekly, Scheana had her first taste of controversy when she was rumored to have been in a two-way affair with Eddie Cibrian, who was also dating LeAnne Rimes at the time. Of that relationship, Scheana told the outlet that "it was just a mess" and she "never talked" to Cibrian again after she broke up with him. Scheana then went on to date Robert Valletta and Mike Shay, whom she wed in 2014. However, their marriage only lasted for about two years before they filed for divorce amid Mike's struggles with substance abuse.

Since then, it seems like Scheana has found the love of her life in Brock Davies, whom she started seeing in 2019. It was revealed that the pair got engaged in July 2021 after Scheana was spotted out with a massive pink rock on her finger, per Page Six. Then People followed up with a report that Brock proposed to Scheana with a giant Morganite ring in a white gold band with pave diamonds. However, despite wearing the rock for months, social media users still have some not-so-nice things to say about Brock's ring choice — and Scheana has stepped in with his defense.