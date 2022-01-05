Heidi Montag Shares Heartbreaking Fertility Update
Heidi Montag is an American television personality, most known for her stint on the MTV reality series, "The Hills," as well as on the spin-off, "The Hills: New Beginnings," which is currently still on as of this writing. Fans of the original show might remember when the star met her now-husband, Spencer Pratt, while she was filming "The Hills" back in 2006. Their resulting relationship developed on-camera, much to the delight of fans, and when they tied the knot in 2009, "The Hills" viewers were privy to every moment. In a 2016 interview with Vice, Heidi revealed, "I pretty much told everyone I was going to marry him and that I loved him. [Everyone] thought I was crazy."
Despite several publicly documented ups and downs over the years, the couple has stayed strong and even expanded their family to include an additional member, their son Gunner Stone. People first reported the happy news in April 2017, revealing that Heidi had to convince Spencer to have a child. But once Gunner was born, any reservations Spencer was having about being a father flew out the window. He later agreed to have a second child, with Heidi tweeting in 2009, "Thinking about baby #2..."
Unfortunately, the couple's attempts for a second kid haven't been as successful as the first time around, and Heidi's latest update is heartbreaking.
Heidi Montag didn't expect fertility challenges
Heidi Montag gave an update on her journey to having a second child with her husband, Spencer Pratt, via Instagram. The January 4 post featured three snaps of the "Laguna Beach" star sharing a special moment with her son, Gunner Stone. In the accompanying caption, Montag wrote that she was "thankful" for her "angel," adding that she "never thought it would be so hard trying to have another." Despite the disappointment, she is hanging in there and "trusting God's plan" for her family.
In summer 2021, Heidi first opened up about her experience with infertility in a YouTube video. She revealed that she was about to undergo a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure to remove non-cancerous polyps in her uterus that she suspected were interfering with her ability to get pregnant. As she prepared for the surgery, she told viewers, "Hopefully after this, I can get pregnant right away." At the end of the video, Montag said that she and Pratt could start having intercourse just a couple of days later. Unfortunately, despite the surgery, Montag is still having difficulty getting pregnant.
Pratt has also had a hard time coping with the couple's infertility, which he revealed in an interview with Hollywood Life in October 2021. "It's very hard, "The Hills: New Beginnings" star told the publication, adding, "I definitely don't wish this journey on anyone."