Heidi Montag Shares Heartbreaking Fertility Update

Heidi Montag is an American television personality, most known for her stint on the MTV reality series, "The Hills," as well as on the spin-off, "The Hills: New Beginnings," which is currently still on as of this writing. Fans of the original show might remember when the star met her now-husband, Spencer Pratt, while she was filming "The Hills" back in 2006. Their resulting relationship developed on-camera, much to the delight of fans, and when they tied the knot in 2009, "The Hills" viewers were privy to every moment. In a 2016 interview with Vice, Heidi revealed, "I pretty much told everyone I was going to marry him and that I loved him. [Everyone] thought I was crazy."

Despite several publicly documented ups and downs over the years, the couple has stayed strong and even expanded their family to include an additional member, their son Gunner Stone. People first reported the happy news in April 2017, revealing that Heidi had to convince Spencer to have a child. But once Gunner was born, any reservations Spencer was having about being a father flew out the window. He later agreed to have a second child, with Heidi tweeting in 2009, "Thinking about baby #2..."

Unfortunately, the couple's attempts for a second kid haven't been as successful as the first time around, and Heidi's latest update is heartbreaking.