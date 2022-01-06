Meghan McCain Has One Question For Critics 'Triggered' By Her Body

To those who feel the need to criticize Meghan McCain's body shape and size, she asked: "But is there any thought of how it can impact impressionable young women and fans?" The former talk-show host posed this question in a since-deleted tweet on January 5, in which she added, "Teenage girls are literally killing themselves over our toxic culture towards women bodies" (via People). She is less concerned about her own feelings around people calling her "obese" and doing "comedic sketches" regarding her body and more worried about the "message it sends to [teenage girls]." McCain believes that the pressure on women to look a certain way "is A CRISIS killing American women, literally."

This isn't the first time the talk-show host has spoken out about body shaming. In 2019, an internet troll left a since-deleted comment on one of McCain's tweets, which read, "How many pounds ago was that profile picture? Jenny Craig, NutriSystem or Weight Watchers (WW) would endorse you without hesitation" (via USA Today). McCain called out the hater for harassing her in a new post, adding that comments like those "can lead women to eating disorders." Fortunately, the "Outnumbered" star hasn't experienced an eating disorder firsthand, but she hopes her example will help those who have. "I never dieted to get a man or a job and some how landed my dream both," she pointed out in her post.

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).