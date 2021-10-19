The Truth About Meghan McCain's Severe Struggles After Her Daughter Was Born

During an exclusive interview with People, former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain discussed how she suffered from a severe case of postpartum anxiety — one that she said caused her to be "really paranoid, like barely showering and functioning." According to McCain, the feelings were so intense at times that it prompted her to request security and even prevented her from doing everyday tasks. "I was just having a really hard time doing something as simple as leaving the house with a baby in a stroller," she recalled.

Still, she was adamant that the time with her new addition hasn't, of course, been all bad. "It's hard to explain because [motherhood] is incredible, but it's scary. And I found it overwhelming at the same time," McCain explained. Fortunately, McCain's struggles did not go unnoticed by her daughter's pediatrician. "She pulled me aside and was like, 'You need to talk to someone,'" Meghan revealed. McCain's husband, Ben Domenech, also noticed a change in McCain's demeanor, describing it as "a series of subtle breaks with her normal self."

McCain credited the watchful doctor along with a round of antidepressants for getting her back to "feeling steady" but admitted that dealing with the ailment was "the second hardest thing I've ever done, other than my dad [former Senator John McCain] dying." She added, "Having a professional tell you you're not crazy and be able to work through things, for me, has been amazing."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.