Martha Stewart Is Doing This For The First Time

No, Martha Stewart isn't going to be the next headliner at the Bellagio. Instead, she's finally taking her company to a place she has always dreamed of. She's opening her very own restaurant! According to People, Stewart's 194-seat farm-to-table establishment will be called The Bedford and have a home inside the Paris hotel in Vegas.

"We have toyed with the idea for a long, long time," Stewart told the magazine. "I just personally was never really ready to do something so large as this. It really is a lot of stuff to do!" She went on to say that the eatery will be fashioned after her own winter house in Bedford, which she wants to be intimate, yet roomy enough for everyone to enjoy. Stewart's restaurant will serve recipes that are favorites of both family and friends, and include dishes that are "unique to the Martha brand."

There isn't a specific opening date as of yet, but People reports that The Bedford is expected to open sometime in spring 2022. Stewart's fans won't have long to wait until they can taste her recipes without having to make them for themselves.