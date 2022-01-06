Martha Stewart Is Doing This For The First Time
Martha Stewart is a household name — literally. She's basically the fairy godmother of keeping one's home gorgeous and well-fed. Not only has this media mogul written almost 100 books (per her website, as of 2020), but she has also hosted cooking shows and developed an unexpected friendship with Snoop Dogg. Although she is currently worth $400 million, Stewart was, at a time, the first self-made female billionaire in America (per Celebrity Net Worth).
And yet, somehow there are avenues Stewart has not yet taken during her decades of beautifying our homes and dinner tables. Besides her media empire, she was also a model when she was younger, and even worked on Wall Street in the '60s and '70s, according to Biography. Stewart is also unafraid to go deep when preparing for a new book. According to Entrepreneur, Stewart spent 12 hours a day gardening for weeks at a time in preparation for her book "Gardening, Month by Month." So, what's Stewart up to now for the first time?
Martha Stewart is headed to Las Vegas
No, Martha Stewart isn't going to be the next headliner at the Bellagio. Instead, she's finally taking her company to a place she has always dreamed of. She's opening her very own restaurant! According to People, Stewart's 194-seat farm-to-table establishment will be called The Bedford and have a home inside the Paris hotel in Vegas.
"We have toyed with the idea for a long, long time," Stewart told the magazine. "I just personally was never really ready to do something so large as this. It really is a lot of stuff to do!" She went on to say that the eatery will be fashioned after her own winter house in Bedford, which she wants to be intimate, yet roomy enough for everyone to enjoy. Stewart's restaurant will serve recipes that are favorites of both family and friends, and include dishes that are "unique to the Martha brand."
There isn't a specific opening date as of yet, but People reports that The Bedford is expected to open sometime in spring 2022. Stewart's fans won't have long to wait until they can taste her recipes without having to make them for themselves.