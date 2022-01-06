Kim Kardashian Fans Go Wild After Realizing She Starred In This 2000s Music Video
Kim Kardashian first rose to fame on her family's reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2007, and has since morphed into a household name and a successful businesswoman.
Over the years, she has made a fair few appearances in music videos. In 2011, Kardashian released her own single, "Jam (Turn It Up)," and later admitted during a 2014 appearance on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" that she has mixed feelings about teh song. "That's like the one thing, I can't believe I did that," she said, adding that on the other hand, she did have fun and "donated the money to a cancer organization." And the music video continues to be extremely popular and rack up the numbers on YouTube — with over 11 million views and counting.
In addition to her trying her own hand in the music industry, Kardashian has also appeared in two of estranged husband Kanye West's videos — "Bound 2" and "Wolves" — as well as Fergie's "M.I.L.F. $" and Nicki Minaj's "Come on a Cone." However, there is one video fans are totally shocked she starred in.
Kim Kardashian once appeared in a Fall Out Boy music video
Before the days of being in every gossip column and starring 20 seasons of reality TV episodes, Kim Kardashian starred in a Fall Out Boy music video for their 2007 hit song "Thnks fr th Mmrs." As noted by the Daily Mail, the video was released months before "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" debuted on E!.
In the video, Kardashian shares a passionate kiss with bassist Pete Wentz and plays his love interest. Since June 2009, the video has been watched more than 163.2 million times on Fall Out Boy's official YouTube channel. More recently, many fans have taken to the comments section to express their shock at finding out about Kardashian's cameo. "Kris Jenner really hustled back then," one user wrote. "Jesus Christ. I remember this song originally coming out and I've legit watched this particular video hundreds if not thousands of times and only just realised that's Kim Kardashian.... The more you know...." another person shared. "i will absolutely never get over the fact kim k is in this," a third fan commented.
Last year, Wentz reflected on the time he worked with Kardashian on his Loud And Sad radio show, per NME. "It's just so interesting when you look back on that moment and you're like, 'This is the last moment Fall Out Boy interacted in public with Kim Kardashian where we had the same amount of fame as her,'" he joked, adding, "Thanks for the memories, Kim."