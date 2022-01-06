Sarah Jessica Parker Is Showering Love On Cynthia Nixon For This Achievement
When it was revealed that Kim Cattrall wouldn't be returning as Samantha Jones to the "Sex and the City" revival series, "And Just Like That," it raised old questions about off-set relationships amongst the O.G. cast. Seemingly, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon all got along swimmingly, while there has been constant noise about an alleged feud between Cattrall and Parker. Infamously, Cattrall told Piers Morgan in 2017 that she and her "SATC" co-stars have "never been friends," with Cattrall elaborating, "We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."
Cattrall cited a lack of commonalities between her and Parker, Nixon, and Davis, such as a 10-year age gap and the fact that she wasn't a mother like them. Most pointedly, Cattrall concluded that her "SATC" run was over for good, saying, "It's over with no regrets. I just wish that Sarah had been nicer." A few months after Cattrall's comments, Parker said her piece on "Watch What Happens Live," insisting she was "just heartbroken" by Cattrall's biting words and "found it very upsetting because that's, you know, that's not the way I recall our experience."
No matter what bad blood might have dissuaded Cattrall from joining the reboot, the way Sarah Jessica Parker just congratulated Cynthia Nixon on a major achievement shows it is still all love between those two.
Sarah Jessica Parker is 'proud' of Cynthia Nixon for her SATC directorial debut
Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated Cynthia Nixon's "And Just Like That" directorial debut with a congratulatory Instagram post on January 6. "She did a beautiful job! We are so proud. As well, some familiar and much beloved actors join in this week's @justlikethatmax episode... Congratulations @cynthiaenixon on your AJLT directorial debut.We hope you enjoy. X, SJ," Parker wrote. Along her warm caption was a photo carousel including shots of Nixon standing behind the lens, Parker and Nixon conversing on-set, and some glam shots of the episode's glorious wardrobe. Nixon extended her gratitude to her co-star, commenting, "Thanks Sarah! And thanks for all the love and support. It helped more than you can know."
Although their "Sex and the City" costar Kim Cattrall might not have considered Parker a friend, Nixon and Parker's chummy offset relationship is well-documented. The two first acted together on-screen in the 1982 television movie "My Body, My Child" as teenagers, striking up a lifelong friendship, per People. (Prior to the TV movie, the two recorded the vinyl version of "Little House on the Prairie" together, playing sisters. Commenting on a July 2021 Instagram post from New York magazine's The Cut featuring a film still of the two, Nixon wrote, via People, that Parker "has been one of my favorite acting partners for more than 40 years." Parker, agreeing that the sentiment was mutual, sweetly added in the comments that "the memories of all my time with you sustains me. See you tomorrow at dawn for @justlikethatmax. x, your sister, your longtime friend, SJ." True sisterhood is a beauty to witness!