Denzel Washington Opens Up About Chadwick Boseman's On-Set Behavior Before Death

The death of actor Chadwick Boseman served as a major shock to the entertainment world. Beloved by Marvel fans and big screen aficionados worldwide, Boseman captivated in his performances as "Black Panther" in the titular comic book film and throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I knew that if there was ever a Black Panther movie made, [it] had the opportunity to do something really special in the world," Boseman told The Undefeated in 2018, adding elsewhere, "It's important for a black, or a child of African descent, to see me. It's just as important for a white kid to see me." With his iconic role as Black Panther, Boseman's artistic presence helped bridge cultural gaps amidst perilous racial tensions in the U.S. "I'm concerned about pushing myself to a different place, and the envelope to a different place and even a discussion to a different place, even if you don't like it."

Outside of the MCU, the actor starred in prominent films such as "42" and "Marshall" before Boseman tragically died in August 2020 from colon cancer. Now, Hollywood veteran Denzel Washington, who produced the actor's final film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," is opening up about his time with Chadwick Boseman.