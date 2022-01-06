Cardi B Rocks 'Mustache' In Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Video About Her Grooming Habits
Oh, Cardi B, you say the darndest things! If there ever was an award for not having a filter, rapper Cardi B would win it a thousand times over. With songs like "Bodak Yellow," "Be Careful," and the notorious "WAP," the New York-born rapper has won millions over with her candid lyrics and brash attitude.
Despite her outlandish persona, Cardi B — real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — has been quite open about her struggles coming up in the rap game and how she ultimately stayed true to what she believes. When asked what advice she'd give herself from 10 years ago, she told Crack Magazine, "I would tell myself just to never give up on my dreams," adding, "Ten years ago, everything that I ever dreamed about, I shut it down. At the time everybody around me was poor. Everybody that had money was selling drugs or scamming. I never really met anybody who told me they were making money because they graduated from school or anything."
"I just got real realistic with things and my goals were real low," she continued, noting that "now it's like, wow dreams really do come true. I don't know how, but they did." But now that she's accomplished her dreams and more, Cardi B has free rein to do whatever the heck she wants — including uploading some humorously eyebrow-raising content on Instagram!
Cardi B is growing a 'mustache,' and the reason why will leave you rolling with laughter
Can you believe it's been five years since the release of "Bodak Yellow"?! Since 2017, Cardi B has reigned atop the rap world as a premier female rapper, alongside other icons like Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. With her epic run at the top in tow, Cardi B can virtually get away with any and everything she wants.
On January 6, the rapper took to Instagram to show off her latest glow-up — her mustache! In a video from her Instagram Story, via Page Six, she states her "Mustache is 'mustaching,'" while joking, "They said that if you have a mustache, you got a good p***y, so purr." Perhaps a sly Coi LeRay reference there?!
Despite such, Cardi B does shell out a lot for her personal grooming — spending upwards of $1,000 at a time on just her hair and nails, per the Daily Mail. In April 2020, the rapper shared an Instagram Story of her getting an at-home wax in light of COVID-19-induced spa closures — calling it "pain day" (via People). She even discussed quarantine routines with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who asked Cardi B her thoughts on his nails. Her response? "They're looking very quarantine ... I can tell you've been in quarantine for a while now with those nails, but it's okay, Uncle Bernie."