Cardi B Rocks 'Mustache' In Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Video About Her Grooming Habits

Oh, Cardi B, you say the darndest things! If there ever was an award for not having a filter, rapper Cardi B would win it a thousand times over. With songs like "Bodak Yellow," "Be Careful," and the notorious "WAP," the New York-born rapper has won millions over with her candid lyrics and brash attitude.

Despite her outlandish persona, Cardi B — real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — has been quite open about her struggles coming up in the rap game and how she ultimately stayed true to what she believes. When asked what advice she'd give herself from 10 years ago, she told Crack Magazine, "I would tell myself just to never give up on my dreams," adding, "Ten years ago, everything that I ever dreamed about, I shut it down. At the time everybody around me was poor. Everybody that had money was selling drugs or scamming. I never really met anybody who told me they were making money because they graduated from school or anything."

"I just got real realistic with things and my goals were real low," she continued, noting that "now it's like, wow dreams really do come true. I don't know how, but they did." But now that she's accomplished her dreams and more, Cardi B has free rein to do whatever the heck she wants — including uploading some humorously eyebrow-raising content on Instagram!