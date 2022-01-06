Meghan King Opens Up About Moving On After Split From Cuffe Biden Owens
Viewers first met Meghan King when she joined the cast for Season 9 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in 2014. At the time she was married to MLB player Jim Edmonds. She stayed on the show for four seasons, leaving after Season 12. She made headlines when she and Jim endured a nasty divorce. They announced their separation in October 2019 amid rumors that the former Cardinals player had an affair with their nanny. Their divorce was finalized in May 2021, per People.
Just a few months later, Meghan connected with Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, on a dating app. The whirlwind romance culminated in an October 11 wedding, after only a month of dating. The president and first lady, Joe and Jill Biden, attended the nuptials at the groom's childhood home in Pennsylvania, per Brides. Unfortunately, the marriage came to an end just two months after tying the knot. A source told Daily Mail in December 2020 that "Cuffe didn't want their relationship under the microscope 24/7. It's just not him. He values his privacy too much, unlike Meghan who comes with her entourage of a million followers."
Meghan confirmed the split on her Instagram Story, revealing, "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," per E! News. So, how is Meghan doing now?
Meghan King is optimistic about finding love again
Despite Meghan King's whirlwind romance and divorce from Cuffe Biden Owens, she still remains optimistic about finding love again. She posted an inspirational quote from Yung Pueblo on her Instagram Story with the caption (via Daily Mail), "Let's raise our vibe in 2022, team. (I need to remember love can be found in unexpected places.... Including from within *heart emoji*). I know my heart is incredibly right for me."
An insider reportedly told E! News that the reason the pair split was due to distance, but Meghan denied those claims to Page Six. "Cuffe lived with me," Meghan clarified to the outlet. "We didn't have any distance. We lived together every day since the day we met. There was no Cali/MO distance. There was zero long distance whatsoever."
Meghan shared a post on Instagram expressing her profound devastation about the marriage ending. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," she wrote, per Page Six. She continued, saying that she and her three children were "moving forward" as they "privately process [their] pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."