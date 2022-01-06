Meghan King Opens Up About Moving On After Split From Cuffe Biden Owens

Viewers first met Meghan King when she joined the cast for Season 9 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in 2014. At the time she was married to MLB player Jim Edmonds. She stayed on the show for four seasons, leaving after Season 12. She made headlines when she and Jim endured a nasty divorce. They announced their separation in October 2019 amid rumors that the former Cardinals player had an affair with their nanny. Their divorce was finalized in May 2021, per People.

Just a few months later, Meghan connected with Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, on a dating app. The whirlwind romance culminated in an October 11 wedding, after only a month of dating. The president and first lady, Joe and Jill Biden, attended the nuptials at the groom's childhood home in Pennsylvania, per Brides. Unfortunately, the marriage came to an end just two months after tying the knot. A source told Daily Mail in December 2020 that "Cuffe didn't want their relationship under the microscope 24/7. It's just not him. He values his privacy too much, unlike Meghan who comes with her entourage of a million followers."

Meghan confirmed the split on her Instagram Story, revealing, "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," per E! News. So, how is Meghan doing now?