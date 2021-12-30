Meghan King Has A Message For Fans Amid Her Split From Cuffe Biden Owens
The courtship and subsequent marriage of Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens was truly a whirlwind romance. Meghan and Cuffe met on a dating app, and following a marathon chat session via the phone, Joe Biden's nephew booked a flight to Missouri to meet Meghan in person. "Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together," she told Brides following their October wedding. "We didn't leave each other's side for weeks." For their nuptials, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star and her beau enjoyed a "simple gathering—no major frills, no overthinking, no drama."
The marriage happened so quickly that Meghan's ex-husband, MLB star Jim Edmonds, only found out about the engagement a day before the wedding. "She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it," he told the Daily Mail. The ex-slugger, who shares three children with King, was blindsided by the call. "I thought it was a joke – they'd been dating for about four weeks!"
Although Meghan avoided drama by having a small wedding ceremony, the real drama was soon to follow. On December 27, a little over two months after saying "I do," Meghan revealed she and Cuffe had called it quits. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, per People. A few days later, Meghan provided an update to fans.
Meghan King is feeling grateful
To help decompress amidst her pending divorce from Cuffe Biden Owens, Meghan King took her kids to Florida. She shared adorable snaps of her from her getaway on her Instagram Stories which included shots of her and kids on the beach. "Soaking up some rays with my water babies at Momo and Papa's condo beautiful condo," the reality star captioned one photo. Even though Meghan was understandably unnerved by the brevity of her marriage to Cuffe, she was grateful to fans for their support. "Thank you for all your messages," she wrote in the text of one of her Instagram Story slides. "Thank you for holding space for me. Thank you for lifting me up. You all are good people and I appreciate you." Meghan wrote while including a heart emoji.
The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star had hinted there was trouble in paradise between her and LA-based Cuffe on December 3 when she asked fans for "more good marriage tips" in an Instagram post. "We feel like we've been married for a million years (thanks to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids)," she wrote at a time that should have been during their honeymoon phase.
On December 29, Meghan refuted claims that distance was the cause of her split from Cuffe. "We lived together every day since the day we met," she told Page Six. "There was no Cali/MO distance. There was zero long distance whatsoever."