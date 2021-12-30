Meghan King Has A Message For Fans Amid Her Split From Cuffe Biden Owens

The courtship and subsequent marriage of Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens was truly a whirlwind romance. Meghan and Cuffe met on a dating app, and following a marathon chat session via the phone, Joe Biden's nephew booked a flight to Missouri to meet Meghan in person. "Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together," she told Brides following their October wedding. "We didn't leave each other's side for weeks." For their nuptials, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star and her beau enjoyed a "simple gathering—no major frills, no overthinking, no drama."

The marriage happened so quickly that Meghan's ex-husband, MLB star Jim Edmonds, only found out about the engagement a day before the wedding. "She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it," he told the Daily Mail. The ex-slugger, who shares three children with King, was blindsided by the call. "I thought it was a joke – they'd been dating for about four weeks!"

Although Meghan avoided drama by having a small wedding ceremony, the real drama was soon to follow. On December 27, a little over two months after saying "I do," Meghan revealed she and Cuffe had called it quits. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, per People. A few days later, Meghan provided an update to fans.