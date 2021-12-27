Meghan King Breaks Silence On Breakup From Cuffe Biden Owens

Meghan King found fame on the popular Bravo series "The Real Housewives of Orange County," alongside Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. At the time, Meghan was married to former MLB star Jim Edmonds. As fans know, Meghan and Edmonds' marriage ended with a messy divorce after Meghan accused Edmonds of having an affair with their nanny. Not too long after her split from Edmonds, Meghan made her way back into the dating game and landed herself Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens. Meghan and Owens first connected on a dating app, and in September, she introduced him to the world.

"Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'... so just meet my man," she wrote on Instagram of the Los-Angeles based attorney. The pair's relationship moved at lightning-fast speed, and in October, Meghan shared two photos from the pair's wedding. "We just knew. Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens," she wrote on the first photo. The reality star also opened up to Brides about the wedding at Owens' childhood home in Pennsylvania. "Our wedding was about two things for us. Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family—each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married," she gushed.

In the interview, Meghan appeared to be incredibly happy, but things seemed to go downhill fast as the pair ended their union just two months later. And now, the ex-reality star is speaking out.