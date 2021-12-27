Meghan King Breaks Silence On Breakup From Cuffe Biden Owens
Meghan King found fame on the popular Bravo series "The Real Housewives of Orange County," alongside Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. At the time, Meghan was married to former MLB star Jim Edmonds. As fans know, Meghan and Edmonds' marriage ended with a messy divorce after Meghan accused Edmonds of having an affair with their nanny. Not too long after her split from Edmonds, Meghan made her way back into the dating game and landed herself Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens. Meghan and Owens first connected on a dating app, and in September, she introduced him to the world.
"Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'... so just meet my man," she wrote on Instagram of the Los-Angeles based attorney. The pair's relationship moved at lightning-fast speed, and in October, Meghan shared two photos from the pair's wedding. "We just knew. Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens," she wrote on the first photo. The reality star also opened up to Brides about the wedding at Owens' childhood home in Pennsylvania. "Our wedding was about two things for us. Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family—each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married," she gushed.
In the interview, Meghan appeared to be incredibly happy, but things seemed to go downhill fast as the pair ended their union just two months later. And now, the ex-reality star is speaking out.
Meghan King says her 'dreams' have been 'shattered'
Almost as soon as Meghan King married LA-based Cuffe Biden Owens, the marriage sadly came crashing down. The last appearance that Joe Biden's nephew made on Meghan's Instagram feed came on November 25, when Meghan shared a sweet tribute to her daughter Aspen on her birthday with a carousel of family photos. She posted a few pictures of herself and her three children, Aspen, Hayes, and Hart, on Christmas, but Owens was noticeably absent. The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star broke her silence on her split via Instagram Stories.
"I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," Meghan wrote in the first slide. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out." She revealed that she would be moving forward with her children privately as she let go of her "shattered dreams." The post also included a third slide, which asked for privacy. "At the time I ask for your grave and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."
As of this writing, Meghan has not made a post about the split on her Instagram feed, but in late December, she shared a short video about her anxiety and depression and what she's doing to cope.