What We Know About Cuffe Biden Owens And Meghan King's Split

It seems the romance between Cuffe Biden Owens and Meghan King was not meant to last. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum fell hard for Owens, whose uncle is President Joe Biden, after weeks of dating this year. "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," King told Brides of their relationship. She said that, after their first phone call, her soon-to-be husband hopped on a flight to spend time with her and the two quickly began planning their future together.

King went Instagram official with Owens in September. "​​Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'... so just meet my man," she captioned a photo of the couple looking cozy. King's ex Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares three children, told Daily Mail he thought the news of her engagement to Owens was a joke — and possibly rushed due to an unplanned pregnancy. "But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?" Edmonds noted.

According to Just Jared, the current U.S. president was among the 50 in attendance at the couple's intimate wedding celebration at Owens' family home in Pennsylvania on October 11. "We just knew," King captioned a wedding photo after the ceremony. Unfortunately, the latest news about their relationship indicates their love affair was indeedjust a fling.