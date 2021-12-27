What We Know About Cuffe Biden Owens And Meghan King's Split
It seems the romance between Cuffe Biden Owens and Meghan King was not meant to last. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum fell hard for Owens, whose uncle is President Joe Biden, after weeks of dating this year. "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," King told Brides of their relationship. She said that, after their first phone call, her soon-to-be husband hopped on a flight to spend time with her and the two quickly began planning their future together.
King went Instagram official with Owens in September. "Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'... so just meet my man," she captioned a photo of the couple looking cozy. King's ex Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares three children, told Daily Mail he thought the news of her engagement to Owens was a joke — and possibly rushed due to an unplanned pregnancy. "But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?" Edmonds noted.
According to Just Jared, the current U.S. president was among the 50 in attendance at the couple's intimate wedding celebration at Owens' family home in Pennsylvania on October 11. "We just knew," King captioned a wedding photo after the ceremony. Unfortunately, the latest news about their relationship indicates their love affair was indeedjust a fling.
Cuffe Biden Owens and Meghan King seek divorce after two months
Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens have split after only about two months of marriage. "She has told friends they broke up," a source told Page Six. According to the outlet, neither reps for King nor Owens responded to requests for comment. Owens has been noticeably absent from King's Instagram, which has shown the mom-of-three celebrating the holidays without her new husband in recent posts. In what may be the biggest online hint at their split, King has also removed her married name from her page.
King is no stranger to breakup drama, as her divorce from ex-husband Jim Edmonds was finalized a few months prior to linking up with Owens, after Edmonds was allegedly unfaithful. "It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future," King told Us Weekly in May.
It appears King is working on herself amid her latest failed marriage, as she recently posted an Instagram Reel updating her followers on her mental health. In the reel, King revealed she struggles with some anxiety and depression. The ex-reality star appeared dressed-down to show off her mental health coping mechanisms, which include "actually feeling [my] feelings" and "reducing social media." "I'm still me," King wrote, "and I love myself."