What Does Joe Biden Really Think About Running Against Donald Trump Again?

Buckle up, America because things could be about to get ugly — again. President Joe Biden was asked about the chances of him going for a second term in the White House in 2024 and if he'd be willing to run against Donald Trump again.

Biden made it pretty clear that he had no plans to only have a single term in the Oval Office, saying on "World News Tonight" on December 22, "I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now — from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again."

He was then asked about taking on Trump after that contentious 2020 White House race, to which he responded, "You're trying to tempt me now. Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That'll increase the prospect of running."

And it sounds like it could very much happen. Trump has played a little coy when it comes to whether or not he'll actually run for president again, but has hinted more than once that he's not giving up on his political career. In March, he was asked by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump on her "The Right View" podcast if he'd run again in 2024, to which he responded, "You do have hope, that I can tell you. You do have hope."

Watch this space then...