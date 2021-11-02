Donald Trump Lashes Out At Joe Biden For Appearing To Fall Asleep In Public

Former President Donald Trump lashes out at President Joe Biden at seemingly every opportunity. Indeed, Trump has blasted the 46th president on everything from the Virginia governor race to Biden's 9/11 message to Americans. Even though the Biden administration has been in office for ten months as of this writing, Trump remains in campaign mode. When the current president does make a blunder, even a small one, Trump pounces on it.

The 45th president famously drummed up a whole batch of nicknames during his 2016 rise to power. In the 2016 GOP primary, Trump taunted opponent Mario Rubio as "Little Marco" and Ted Cruz as "Lyin' Ted," and, of course, called Hillary Clinton "Crooked Hillary." Trump has brutally criticized members of his party since, calling Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a "political hack" and saying that he is "the most overrated man in politics."

Trump attacked Biden using several nicknames and taunts during the 2020 presidential campaign, although the second time around, these charms weren't quite enough. But now that Biden has appeared to fall asleep in public, Trump is, of course, seizing another opportunity to stir the pot.