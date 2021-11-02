Donald Trump Lashes Out At Joe Biden For Appearing To Fall Asleep In Public
Former President Donald Trump lashes out at President Joe Biden at seemingly every opportunity. Indeed, Trump has blasted the 46th president on everything from the Virginia governor race to Biden's 9/11 message to Americans. Even though the Biden administration has been in office for ten months as of this writing, Trump remains in campaign mode. When the current president does make a blunder, even a small one, Trump pounces on it.
The 45th president famously drummed up a whole batch of nicknames during his 2016 rise to power. In the 2016 GOP primary, Trump taunted opponent Mario Rubio as "Little Marco" and Ted Cruz as "Lyin' Ted," and, of course, called Hillary Clinton "Crooked Hillary." Trump has brutally criticized members of his party since, calling Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a "political hack" and saying that he is "the most overrated man in politics."
Trump attacked Biden using several nicknames and taunts during the 2020 presidential campaign, although the second time around, these charms weren't quite enough. But now that Biden has appeared to fall asleep in public, Trump is, of course, seizing another opportunity to stir the pot.
Donald Trump's nickname for Joe Biden was a trending topic after this COP26 moment
Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden's appearance on November 1 at the COP26 climate summit after a video showed Biden closing his eyes for "about 30 seconds," per Reuters (via Yahoo! News). As the New York Post reported, Trump quickly emailed his supporters about the instance, writing, "Biden went to Europe saying Global Warming is his highest priority, and then promptly fell asleep, for all the world to see, at the Conference itself." Fox News amplified Trump's comments, and "Sleepy Joe" trended on Twitter, per Forbes.
During the 2020 presidential campaign, Trump used the nickname "Sleepy Joe" to portray Biden as too old to be president, even though Trump is only three years his junior. Ah, good times! As Trump's email blast continued, seemingly implying Biden doesn't care about the environment, "Nobody that has true enthusiasm and belief in a subject will ever fall asleep!"
In his latest email rant about Biden's purported doze-off at the Scotland summit, Trump continued yet to include some of his favorite hits. As he added, "Even Biden couldn't stand hearing so much about the Global Warming Hoax, the 7th biggest Hoax in America, followed closely behind by the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2 and, of course, the 'No Collusion' finding of the Mueller Report." Um, what?